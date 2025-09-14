James Gunn's DC Reboot Just Released Its 7th Post-Credits Scene

Despite only starting late last year, with the debut of Creature Commandos on HBO Max, James Gunn's DC reboot has already provided fans with a whole bevy of post-credits stingers. The DC Studios boss has made it clear that the DCU's stinger strategy will not be the same as Marvel's, but that has not stopped the fan-favorite director from including a few of them with every project released so far.

This has resulted in seven post-credits scenes putting their stamp on the franchise, showing off everything from a mismatched Metropolis, a hilarious jab at a former DC actor, and a bowl of soup one will not soon forget.

See below for every DCU post-credits scene so far:

Every DCU Post-Credits Scene So Far

Superman Mid-Credits Scene

Warner Bros.

Superman's fun mid-credits scene saw David Corenswet's Man of Steel return to the screen after thwarting the villainous plot of one Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

This final split-second scene saw David Corenswet's Superman sitting on the moon looking down at Earth, holding his super-powered pup, Krypto, in his arms.

Fans had seen a moment very similar to this as one of the first looks at James Gunn's Superman; however, this time, it was in motion, and Superman and Krypto were in an embrace rather than sitting next to one another.

Superman Post-Credits Scene

Warner Bros.

The Superman/Krypto mignardise was not the only post-credits moment included in James Gunn's Superman. One more stinger was included in the comic book blockbuster coming after every credit had rolled across the screen.

This after-action moment of levity followed Superman standing alongside Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific as they surveyed the carnage left behind by Luthor's tear in reality that split Metropolis in half.

As the pair looked at one of the city's newly repaired buildings, Corenswet's titular metahuman noticed that the structure was slightly off. This sends Mister Terrific into a tizzy before he storms off, leaving his fellow Justice Gang member standing in his dust.

Creature Commandos Episode 7

Warner Bros.

Technically released as the first post-credits scene in the DCU (released as a part of Creature Commandos' initial run in December 2024), the Creature Commandos Episode 7 stinger marked the only time fans got a moment like this in the R-rated superhero series.

The sequence was included after the events of Creature Commandos' epic Season 1 finale, focusing on Eric Frankenstein as he recovered from the intense battle at Poko Castle.

Fans looked on as the hulking anti-hero sat across from an old woman, sharing a bowl of soup. After recounting the story of the Bride's overreaction and suprning of him, it is discovered that the hot bowl of chow in front of him is actually 100% sparrow droppings.

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 1

Warner Bros.

Peacemaker Season 2 has started a new trend for DCU TV shows. Instead of a single post-credits stinger after the finale, the hilarious John Cena-led romp has included one of these moments after every episode.

Season 2, Episode 1, followed Cena's Christopher Smith and Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt, as Harcourt commented on Smith's music in the car. "You can't just mix Spin Doctors into Thrity Seconds to Mars," Holland's character gripes.

All that is before Peacemaker jokes, "Anybody's better than 30 Seconds to Mars," taking a jab at former Joker actor Jared Leto (the frontman of the beloved 2000s rock band).

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 2

Warner Bros.

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 2 continued the trend of fun post-credit scenes in the DCU, this time, focusing on Steve Agee's and Tim Meadows' Langston Fleury.

The moment finds the characters in the back of an ARGUS surveillance van, arguing over the pronunciation of Pokémon and Fleury's carnal affairs outside of work time.

While this scene does not advance the greater DCU story, it sets up the combative relationship between Economos and Fleury that continues well into the rest of the season.

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 3

Warner Bros.

The Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 3 post-credit scene brought the hearts (as well as the laughs), much like the rest of the Peacemaker show as a whole.

This after-episode flight of fancy set itself in the moments after Emilia Harcourt's apartment party, celebrating the return of Steve Agee's John Economos. After a heavy night of drinking, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante walks into Harcourt's bathroom to find Economos fast asleep in the tub.

He then slips Economos' slacks off, kissing the ARGUS informant on the forehead before washing his pants in the sink nearby.

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 4

Warner Bros.

The most recent DCU post-credit scene to hit the (for lack of a better word) scene arrived as a part of Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 4.

This particular stinger took fans back to the sequence earlier in the episode, in which Steve Agee's John Economos and Michael Rooker's Red St. Wild track Peacemaker's winged companion, Eagly.

In the episode itself, Red stumbles upon Eagly's droppings on the ground, takes a bite, and describes the hints of sandwich meat and "tater chips" he tastes in the excrement. The stinger extends this scene as he lists several other bizarre foods he can taste, including peppermint, SPAM, Twizzlers, and beluga caviar.