First Look at Michael Rooker's New DC Character Leaves Fans Stunned

Michael Rooker's new DC character was officially revealed for the first time, leaving viewers in a state of shock as questions arise about what will happen with him. After making appearances in both the MCU and another DC project over the last decade, the comic book movie veteran will take on his third unique role with the blue brand in 2025.

The first official trailer for DC Studios' Peacemaker Season 2 provided the first look at Michael Rooker's new character in the DC Universe. The trailer only provided a short look at Rooker sitting by a fire for less than a second, but it put him into the spotlight wearing a costume nobody expected to see.

DC Studios

At the 1:50 mark of the trailer, fans see Rooker sitting on the ground as blue flames burst up around him. He is also wearing an outfit reminiscent of Native American garb while donning a long white hairstyle done in braids falling down his shoulders.

DC Studios

This also confirms Rooker was the actor Gunn teased in the first official look at Peacemaker, which he posted in October. That photo showed Rooker sitting in front a fire, as he was in the trailer, but the shot shows him from behind instead of looking at his face.

DC Studios

Fans were shocked to see Rooker donning Native American costuming despite being a white actor, leading to plenty of questions about who exactly he will play in Peacemaker Season 2. This marks the third character he has played in the greater DC Universe. He first played Savant in 2021's The Suicide Squad and voiced a minor character named Sam in 2024's Creature Commandos.

Meanwhile, he will be part of an exciting cast of actors in Peacemaker Season 2, which features John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Frank Grillo. Story details remain unconfirmed, but the first trailer teases Peacemaker attempting to join a new team while trying to find himself again as new threats come for him, including Grillo's Rick Flag Sr.

Peacemaker Season 2 will debut on Max on August 21.

What to Expect From Michael Rooker in DC's Peacemaker Season 2

DC Studios

Looking at Rooker's character, he appears markedly different from the way he looked the last time he was in the DC Universe as Savant in The Suicide Squad (outside of his long white hair). While picking out a character for him is a challenge, ideas have come to light ahead of Peacemaker Season 2's debut in August.

One option coming to the forefront is the underused DC villain known as Snowflame, whose look in the comics slightly resembles Rooker's look in the show. His abilities include pyrokinesis and superhuman strength, and he can also give his enemies an instant contact high.

Without any dialogue or other footage, Rooker's character will remain one of the show's mysteries as it heads further into its promotional tour.

Combine those questions with Peacemaker's ties to the upcoming Superman movie, and viewers have plenty to look forward to as Cena and crew officially join a larger universe.