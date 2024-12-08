New Peacemaker Season 2 Set Photo Reveals 2025 Superman Movie Connection

The well-known DC fast food chain Big Belly Burger was featured in multiple DCU installments and will be seen again in the new age of cinematic DC.

Since James Gunn and Peter Safran were named as co-CEOs of DC Studios, fans have been exceedingly curious about how the duo planned to revitalize the DC brand.

The answer seems to have been a complete continuity reboot (save for some specific Peacemaker-related elements). The new DCU formally starts with December 2024’s Creature Commandos, leading to many other projects.

Peacemaker & Superman Both Feature Notable DC Location

Taking to Instagram, DCU boss James Gunn shared new photos from the set of Peacemaker Season 2, which is currently in production.

The images show a building facade with the logo for Big Belly Burger. Gunn captioned the post by noting Peacemaker’s fondness for the fast food joint: "Peacemaker loves few things more than a Big Belly Burger."

This is not the only set photo from a forthcoming DCU project featuring a Big Belly Burger. A video captured by a fan while Superman was shooting revealed another Big Belly Burger location, likely meant to be in Metropolis.

James Gunn also posted a photo of the building’s interior set, featuring a variety of Big Belly Burger-themed merchandise.

It’s important to note that while Big Belly Burger is fictitious and doesn’t exist in the real world, it’s cropped up in plenty of spots in the DC Multiverse.

Not Big Belly Burger’s First Rodeo

Big Belly Burger is a DC staple. First introduced in the comics by John Byrne and Jerry Ordway in 1988 during an issue of Adventures of Superman, the chain is far-reaching beyond the page.

An obvious pastiche of the real-life Bob’s Big Boy fast food places popular on America‘s West Coast, Big Belly Burger features a markedly similar emblem to its counterpart: a portly cartoon gentleman hoisting an oversized hamburger above his head.

Big Belly Burger has notably shown up in The CW’s soon-to-be-retired Arrowverse, especially in Arrow and The Flash. Several episodes from Arrow’s first season depict characters having tense conversations at the Big Belly Burger in Starling City.

The eatery also appeared in animated series like Young Justice and the tragically short-lived Justice League Action.

In 2021, Warner Bros., in collaboration with Wonderland Restaurants, created an official Big Belly Burger meal that customers could purchase for $130 (via CBR) to promote the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

It’s unknown if any of the characters from Superman or Peacemaker will dine at a Big Belly Burger in their respective projects, but it stands to reason that they could.

DC Studios’ Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025, with Peacemaker Season 2 closely behind it.

