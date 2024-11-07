Fans finally have a date for when the final Arrowverse episode will be released.

Since 2012, the Arrowverse has delighted DC comic fans with expansive comic book stories on the small screen. It consists of seven series and over 800 total TV episodes.

The last remnant of this CW superhero universe is the ongoing Superman & Lois series (which is in the middle of its fourth and final season). The super-powered TV drama follows an older Superman/Clark Kent and his wife, Lois Lane, as they raise two sons while staving off various comic book threats.

The Final Arrowverse Episode Release Confirmed

Superman & Lois

The CW confirmed when fans can expect the final Arrowverse episode to be released.

According to the network, Superman & Lois Season 4, which will conclude the long-running comic book TV universe, will officially end on Monday, December 2, with its Season 4 finale.

This will mark the series finale for the Superman & Lois series and officially close the book on the Arrowverse itself for one last time.

Fans had previously known that the finale would be titled "It Went By So Fast" thanks to an Instagram post from the cast and crew on the long-running series' wrap day.

But now they know exactly when the franchise's farewell tour will air on The CW and Max.

The plot details of the Arrowverse finale have not been made public, but given how monumental it will be in the history of a TV franchise known for epic story beats, fans expect something special.

What Will Happen in the Superman & Lois Finale?

Superman & Lois Season 4 has been a whirlwind for fans as the CW series ramps up to say goodbye to audiences one last time.

This season has already seen the death (and subsequent return) of Tyler Hoechlin's Superman, something that set photos from the series seemed to spoil before release.

Similar set photos showed what seemed to be a battered and bloodied Kal-El in the upcoming series finale, so those who thought the series would go quietly may be in for a bit of a surprise.

With only a few episodes left in the series, many have wondered what will happen to bring this show (and, in turn, the entire Arrowverse) to an end.

One of the looming threats over much of the Superman & Lois series has been the dastardly Lex Luthor, played by Michael Cudlitz (after replacing Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer in Season 3).

Many believe these last few episodes will see the iconic Superman villain finally get what is coming to him, and the Man of Steel will do away with him once and for all.

Others seem to think the show will end more ambiguously, bringing a close to the Arrowverse story but hinting that there could be more at some point.

Perhaps the show will see Hoechlin's character give up the mantle of Superman and pass it off to one of his boys, closing the door on his story but leaving a crack open for the potential next generation of TV superheroes.

Superman & Lois Season 4 continues with new episodes debuting every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.