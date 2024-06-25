New first-look footage at Superman & Lois's final seasons marks the beginning of the end of DC's television Arrowverse.

What began with the Stephen Amell-led Arrow in 2012 expanded into a multi-series, small-screen multiverse with series like The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow.

While Superman & Lois is a spin-off set outside of the Arrowverse's Earth-Prime, the show's fourth and final season will officially conclude The CW's DC narrative.

In a new CW highlight reel, fans caught their first glimpse of new Superman & Lois footage from the show's final season.

The promo focuses on the DC spin-off and begins with Tyler Hoechlin's Clark Kent and Bitsie Tulloch's Lois Lane in full parent mode, talking to their twin sons about their birthdays.

The CW

This is followed by a shot of the two stars locked in an embrace, but Hoechlin's hero is now wearing his Superman suit.

The CW

Toward the end of the teaser, fans see the season's monstrous antagonist.

The CW

While this new teaser offered a preview of what awaits in Season 4, it also marks the end of an era and the beginning of the last marketing campaign for a DC Arrowverse show.

Check out The CW's full teaser below:

Superman & Lois Season 4 Details

According to TVLine.com, Season 4 of Superman & Lois will debut with a first-ever two-hour premiere on October 17.

Episode 3 will be released the following week on October 24.

While further details and footage are expected, it's worth noting that Amanda McCoy star Yvonne Chapman already revealed the title for Superman & Lois's final episode, "It Went By So Fast."

In addition to encapsulating the episode's events, the title likely speaks to the cast and crew's feelings about Superman & Lois and how fans feel about the Arrowverse.

After all, "It Went By So Fast" will also be the Arrowverse's final word and the last installment of this on-screen chapter of DC storytelling.

Superman & Lois Season 4 premieres October 17 on The CW.

Check out other Superman & Lois stories below:

The CW Announces the End of the Arrowverse Franchise

Superman and Lois Finale: New Photo Spoils 1 Superhero's Debut In Final Episode

Superman and Lois' TV Finale Will Bring Back 1 Surprising Arrowverse Actor