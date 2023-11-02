The CW Announces the End of the Arrowverse Franchise

In a new press release, The CW announced the official end of the Arrowverse — the interconnected universe of CW shows starring DC characters.

The Arrowverse began with the debut of Arrow in 2012. In the following decade, the franchise aired seven shows (including Arrow) and held several crossover events, most notably Crisis on Infinite Earths.

The 2023 series finale of The Flash marked the end of stories within the main Arrowverse continuity. But, Superman & Lois still remained within its larger multiverse, making it still technically the Arrowverse's last installment.

The Official End of the Arrowverse

The CW confirmed via a recent press release that Superman & Lois — not technically part of the Arrowverse canon, but part of the franchise's multiverse — will end in 2024 after its fourth, and now final, season.

The spin-off's cancellation is the final nail in the coffin for the Arrowverse franchise, marking the end of an era of DC television.

The press release calls the final season of Superman & Lois "epic," noting that its final 10 episodes will be released in 2024.

Brad Schwartz, The CW Network's President of Entertainment, said in the press release that the show "redefined both the superhero genre and family drama," adding that the cast took on "new layers of depth and complexity" with the show's characters:

"Over the last three seasons. SUPERMAN & LOIS redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe."

He thanked the crew behind the show, and teased the final episodes as "an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell:"

"We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show’s writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever."

Executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher discussed how both on and off screen, Superman & Lois was ultimately "about family:"

"While we’re sad to say goodbye to SUPERMAN & LOIS at the end of Season Four, we’re grateful for the time [we've] had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that’s what was created-on and off screen."

They concluded by thanking their many partners, before teasing what fans can expected in the Arrowverse's final few episodes — that "all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show’s history--Lex Luthor:"

"We’d like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey... and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We’re thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can’t wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show’s history--Lex Luthor."

This story is developing. Please check back soon for updates!