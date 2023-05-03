The CW Announces Epic Arrowverse Finale

After ten years of superhero television, The CW’s Arrowverse nears the finish line, but not before going out with a bang.

The Arrowverse, which, at one time, consisted of six shows airing concurrently (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning) has been down to just Flash for a while now.

Only four episodes remain of the long-running (no pun intended) series and it intends to deliver on those final hours. Because with The Flash, also dies the Arrowverse.

The CW Hypes up Final Four Arrowverse Episodes

The CW released a poster showing stylish artwork of Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen in action, to celebrate the last stretch of episodes for The Flash. The caption on the poster reads, “Don’t miss the final run!”

According to Collider, the last four episodes of The Flash constitute one giant-sized series finale. The show’s final arc is titled “A New World” and it will bring closure to Barry and the rest of Team Flash. On top of that, Matt Letsher will return as the evil Eobard Thawne aka, Reverse Flash, as will Caitlin Snow & Khione actress Danielle Panabaker.

DC and The CW

Elsewhere in the four-parter, Candice Patton’s Iris is about to hit a milestone in her career as a journalist, but Barry goes missing before that can happen. The promos for Part One show Allen trapped in the year 2000 under mysterious circumstances. Longtime fans will know that 2000 is the year when Barry’s mother was murdered by Thawne.

In addition to all this, the show’s supporting cast, Khione, Chester P. Runk, Allegra Garcia, and Cecile Horton vow to find Barry when he vanishes from the present timeline. It’s currently not known whether Cisco Ramon (played by former cast member Carlos Valdes) will show up for a cameo, as the actor has been busy with other projects.

These episodes of The Flash not only serve as an ending to the series but will also be a finale for the Arrowverse. All the other Arrowverse shows either ended or were canceled, and there are no other series for the shared universe officially confirmed to be in development.

The Flash's four-part finale will release throughout May on the following Wednesdays:

“A New World, Part One”: May 3

“A New World, Part Two”: May 10

“A New World, Part Three”: May 17

“A New World, Part Four”: May 24

Is This the True End of the Arrowverse?

Will the DCTV universe continue on, post-Flash? It’s a difficult question to answer.

Firstly, there has been word of another Arrowverse show that’s long been gestating: Justice U. That series would explore Oliver Queen’s ex-teammate John Diggle as he coaches a new generation of superheroes. But there hasn’t been much word on Justice U in quite a while, and it might be safe to assume that it’s fallen by the wayside.

Moreover, with James Gunn and Peter Safran in the process of rebooting DC’s slate of content, there may not be room for more of the Arrowverse, at least as far as Gunn and Safran’s plans are concerned.

It’s unfortunate that the shared DCTV universe is seemingly ending. Especially without ever getting an opportunity to do anything meaningful with its Justice League which was established in 2020 (Pandemic restrictions nullified any major crossovers.)

Superman & Lois will continue on for at least a while longer, but it’s been confirmed that the series takes place in an entirely separate, alternate universe to that of The Flash and Supergirl.

The Flash, however, has been making efforts to wrap everything up as well as they can. Just last week, they staged one last team-up by bringing back Stephen Amell’s Green Arrow for some additional crossover fun.

Perhaps there’s still hope of some sort of follow-up to The Flash and the rest of the shows though. Maybe a movie?