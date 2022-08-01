DC's Arrowverse Is Seemingly Ending In 2023

Ever since Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were canceled by The CW, many fans have speculated that the Arrowverse is close to ending. However, the continued presence of The Flash on the network proved that the interconnected franchise might not be reaching its finish line just yet.

The Arrowverse is packed with a plethora of shows when it began, but cancellations and storyline endings slowed the interconnected franchise down in the past few years. After the epic Crisis on Infinite Earths mega-crossover, Arrow, the franchise's pioneer show, ended its run, followed by Melissa Benoist's Supergirl series.

After Superman & Lois confirmed that the show is set on a different Earth, Arrowverse's ending is only a matter of time. While The Flash managed to tie up loose ends in some of the other unresolved stories in the franchise in Season 8, a new update about the series might have confirmed the end of the Arrowverse as fans know it.

Grant Gustin's Flash Ending in Season 9

DC

The CW, via The Hollywood Reporter, shared that the upcoming ninth season of The Flash is the series' final season.

The network confirmed that the Grant Gustin-led DC series will conclude with a 13-episode final run, and it will air in 2023 as part of its midseason roster. THR also shared that production on the final season will begin this September.

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace shared the following statement ahead of the final season:

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

How Will The Arrowverse Truly End?

This latest confirmation about The Flash ultimately cements the end of the Arrowverse, but there's still a chance that the interconnected franchise will cross the finish line on a high note.

Given that The CW announced the final season of The Flash ahead of its premiere, there's a strong chance that it will pay tribute not just to the Grant Gustin-led series, but to the Arrowverse as a whole. The same thing happened to Arrow during its final season, with it ending with a powerful tribute to Stephen Amell's bow-wielding hero after his death.

Throughout The Flash Season 9, it's possible that mini-crossovers with other Arrowverse heroes will happen to allow fans to have a sense of finality with these characters. If these crossovers are not plausible, it's still likely that references to the other shows (canceled or not) will be included to showcase a resolution to some of those storylines.

Barry Allen could also discover that the Multiverse still exists at the end of the series, opening up the possibility for him to return in a cameo in Superman & Lois.

On top of tributes to the Arrowverse, The Flash still has some storylines to resolve on its own.

The Flash Season 8 ended with the death of the Reverse Flash, but it also teased the arrival of a new villain from the future that spells trouble for Barry Allen and his allies. Moreover, the arrival of Barry and Iris West-Allen's kids could eventually happen in Season 9, with the show's ending possibly confirming that the latter is pregnant.

All in all, many would agree that the Arrowverse had a stellar run over the years, but sadly, all things must come to an end.

The Flash Season 9 is set to premiere in 2023.