The various Arrowverse crossovers have plenty of worthwhile moments where heroes of the DC universe bond and take a stand against powerful threats.

The shared universe of DC's small screen brought together some of the franchise's finest, such as Flash, Supergirl, and Green Arrow.

The Arrowverse consists of several TV shows, such as The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning.

[ How to Watch All Arrowverse Shows In Order (Chronological) ]

How To Watch Every Main Arrowverse Crossover

Below is a comprehensive guide to watching every main Arrowverse crossover episode in order:

Flash vs. Arrow

The CW

The Flash Season 1, Episode 8 - "Flash vs. Arrow"

The Flash Season 1, Episode 8 marked the first official Arrowverse crossover between two costumed heroes (Green Arrow and Flash).

The episode featured Oliver Queen visiting Central City to ask Barry Allen for help regarding a powerful yet unknown foe. The arrival of a new villain named Rainbow Raider caused havoc in the city, leading him to manipulate the Flash's emotions.

As a result, Oliver suited up as the Green Arrow to pacify Barry, and they later teamed up to defeat the Rainbow Raider.

Arrow Season 3, Episode 8 - "The Brave and the Bold"

Arrow's half of the two-part crossover continued the story, but it was Barry's turn to visit Starling City to help the Green Arrow catch the Arrowverse's version of Digger Harkness (aka Captain Boomerang).

The episode also marked the first time that Team Flash members Cisco Ramon and Caitlin Snow went to Starling City.

Heroes Join Forces

The CW

The Flash Season 2, Episode 8 - "Legends of Today"

"Legends of Today" was the first mega-crossover in the Arrowverse as it featured many heroes, serving as the backdoor pilot of DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

The two-part episode introduced the Arrowverse's version of Vandal Savage, Hawkgirl, and Hawkman.

Arrow Season 4, Episode 8 - "Legends of Yesterday"

Part 2 of the "Heroes Join Forces" crossover highlighted the final stand of the combined forces of Team Arrow and Team Flash against Vandal Savage. The episode also teased Savage's return in DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Worlds Finest

The CW

Supergirl Season 1, Episode 18 - "Worlds Finest"

"Worlds Finest" brought Grant Gustin's Barry Allen to Earth-38, aka Supergirl's Earth in the wider Multiverse, marking the first-ever meeting between the two DC superheroes.

The installment saw Flash and Supergirl team up to fight Livewire and Banshee.

Invasion!

The CW

The Flash Season 3, Episode 8 - "Invasion!"

Part 1 of "Invasion!" highlighted the arrival of the Dominators on Earth, marking the first alien threat that the Arrowverse heroes needed to face to save the world.

The episode assembled (for the first time) Team Flash, Team Arrow, and Team Legends of Tomorrow.

It also featured Supergirl's first meeting with the rest of the Arrowverse heroes.

Arrow Season 5, Episode 8 - "Invasion!"

Arrow's part in the "Invasion!" crossover also marked the 100th-episode celebration of the DC series.

While it still maintained connective tissues to the larger crossover, the installment served as a tribute to Arrow as it presented several what-if scenarios about the lives of the ones closest to Oliver Queen.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 5, Episode 8 - "Invasion!"

The final part of the "Invasion!" crossover saw Team Flash, Team Arrow, Team Legends, and Supergirl assemble to fend off the Dominators' attack on the world.

It also revealed how Supergirl can return to Earth-1 anytime and ask for the heroes' help after Cisco gave her an interdimensional extrapolator.

Duet

The CW

Supergirl Season 2, Episode 16 - "Star-Crossed"

"Star-Crossed" served as the prequel of the main crossover between The Flash and Supergirl.

It introduced the Music Meister as the villain responsible for the musical shenanigans. The end of the episode showed Music Meister attacking Supergirl before leaving for Earth-1 to target the Flash.

The Flash Season 3, Episode 17 - "Duet"

"Duet" is a crossover event that features The Flash and Supergirl trapped in a fictional musical world.

The crossover showed more of the strong bond between Barry Allen and Kara Danvers as well as fixing their respective relationships with their romantic partners.

Crisis on Earth-X

The CW

Supergirl Season 3, Episode 8 - "Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1"

Crisis on Earth-X is the third mega-crossover event that reunited all the existing Arrowverse heroes as they clashed with Nazi-influenced heroes led by Dark Arrow, Overgirl, and the surprise inclusion of Reverse Flash from Earth-1.

Part 1 highlighted Barry Allen and Iris West's wedding and how the Nazi heroes invaded the ceremony to send a warning to the main heroes.

Arrow Season 6, Episode 8 - "Crisis on Earth-X, Part 2"

Part 2 of Crisis on Earth-X continued the main dynamic between the three main Arrowverse heroes (Flash, Supergirl, and Green Arrow) as they teamed up to try and stop the Nazi invasion on Earth-1.

The Flash Season 4, Episode 8 - "Crisis on Earth-X, Part 3"

The Flash's crossover episode focused on Flash, Arrow, Firestorm, Alex Danvers, and Sara Lance trapped on Earth-X after being captured by Dark Arrow and his soldiers.

It also featured alternate versions of Winn Schott, Captain Cold (as a hero, not a villain), and Red Tornado, helping the team escape to Earth-1.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 3, Episode 8 - "Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4"

The final part of the crossover event showcased an epic clash between a multitude of Arrowverse heroes united against Earth-X invaders.

The episode also revealed the death of Martin Stein, one-half of Firestorm.

Elseworlds

The CW

The Flash Season 5, Episode 9 - "Elseworlds, Part 1"

Elseworlds laid the groundwork for the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Part 1 saw Barry Allen and Oliver Queen switching lives due to the Book of Destiny, with Barry being Green Arrow and Oliver being the Flash.

The episode marked the first time that Tyler Hoechlin's Superman joined the action in an Arrowverse crossover. It also saw John Wesley-Shipp back in action as Earth-90 Flash.

Arrow Season 7, Episode 9 - "Elseworlds, Part 2"

Part 2 of Elseworlds introduced Ruby Rose as the Arrowverse's Batwoman and her first interaction with the main trio (Flash, Supergirl, and Green Arrow).

It also showed the franchise's version of Gotham on-screen for the first time.

Supergirl - Season 4, Episode 9 - "Elseworlds, Part 3"

The final chapter of Elseworlds brought back Superman alongside Lois Lane, Brainiac-5, and Martian Manhunter into Earth-1 to fight John Deegan posing as an evil Superman.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

The CW

Supergirl Season 5, Episode 9 - "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One"

Crisis on Infinite Earths is arguably the largest crossover since it brought out the big guns in the DC Universe.

Part 1 of Crisis showcased the Arrowverse's heroes' last-ditch effort to save Supergirl and Superman's Earth-38 from the anti-monitor wave. It also featured Oliver Queen's sacrifice.

Batwoman Season 1, Episode 9 - "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two"

After failing to save Earth-38, the Monitor tasked the remaining heroes to find seven Paragons to make the final stand against the Anti-Monitor and save the Multiverse.

The episode showed Kevin Conroy as a retired Batman, the return of Tom Welling's Superman from the Smallville universe, and Brandon Routh reprising his role as the Man of Steel from Superman Returns.

The Flash Season 6, Episode 9 - "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three"

Part 3 of Crisis made history after it showed the first-ever interaction between Grant Gustin's Flash and Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster from the DCEU.

The installment also highlighted Black Lightning's inclusion in the wider Arrowverse and Tom Ellis' Lucifer's surprise cameo.

Arrow Season 8, Episode 8 - "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four"

The penultimate episode of Crisis featured the seven Paragons' clash against the Anti-Monitor at the beginning of time. Oliver Queen appeared as the Spectre as he challenged the remaining heroes to take a stand for the Multiverse.

Legends of Tomorrow - Season 5, special episode - "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five"

The final part of Crisis on Infinite Earths revealed that Oliver Queen made a new Earth where all the existing Arrowverse heroes are together.

The finale saw the heroes working together for a final stand against the Anti-Monitor. It also established the start of the Justice League.

Armageddon

The CW

The Flash Season 8, Episodes 1–5 - "Armageddon, Part 1"–"Part 5"

The Flash Season 8 opened with five epic crossovers that continued the tradition in past Arrowverse seasons.

The five-part event showed the Scarlet Speedster in a tense clash with Despero. It also marked the return of Eobard Thawne aka Reverse Flash.

The crossover featured appearances from Ray Palmer, Alex Danvers, Mia Queen, Black Lightning, Damien Darhk, and Ryan Wilder as Batwoman.

It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To

The CW

The Flash Season 9, Episode 9 - "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To"

The Arrowverse's final crossover event saw one last team-up between its two founding heroes: Green Arrow and the Flash.

Bloodwork's return served as the main catalyst of Oliver Queen's comeback since the villain was threatening the fate of the newly-born Multiverse.

The episode showed the heartfelt reunion between Barry Allen and Oliver, with the pair working together with Wally West and John Diggle to stop Bloodwork once and for all.

All the Arrowverse shows are streaming on Max in the United States.

Read more about the Arrowverse:

Superman and Lois Season 4 Release, Cast, and Everything We Know

Grant Gustin Recreates Iconic Flash Meme at Fan Event

Arrowverse Creator Blames Bad Marvel & DC Movies for Superhero Fatigue