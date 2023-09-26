Grant Gustin Recreates Iconic Flash Meme at Fan Event

Grant Gustin, the CW’s Flash, paid tribute to a classic Barry Allen meme from the series finale of Arrow.

In January 2020, the shared-universe launching series Arrow came to a close. Arrow was notable for spawning the Arrowverse, which included The Flash, Supergirl, and other shows.

In the last full-scale crossover event held by these shows, Crisis on Infinite Earths, Oliver Queen perished in order to help save the Multiverse and he was laid to rest in Arrow’s final episode.

A Famous Flash Meme Returns

Instagram user garylizaso shared a photo that he and his group took with The Flash star Grant Gustin at FanX Salt Lake Pop Culture & Comic Convention 2023. But this was no ordinary celebrity photo-op.

These fans seized the golden opportunity to have Gustin replicate the well-known meme from the filming of the last episode of Arrow:

Lizaso dressed as the monument on Oliver Queen’s grave as Gustin crouched down beside him and threw up a peace sign. The original meme, which was shared by Arrow actor Echo Kellum back in 2020, can be seen below:

Of course, the actual Arrow episode was a far more somber affair and included several guest stars and recurring characters from throughout the show’s run showing up to pay respects to the late Oliver Queen.

Is There the Possibility of More Arrowverse Content?

The Flash reached the finish line and completed airing its final season in May, and with it died the Arrowverse-at-large. Indeed, the rest of the DC series on The CW had already long since ended or were unceremoniously canceled.

So could this universe ever return? It was much-beloved during its 11-year run, and although many would agree that the Arrowverse’s collective quality was continually on the decline, these shows absolutely still had their share of fans.

Stephen Amell, who played the Green Arrow, reprised the character in The Flash’s ninth season. It was around that time that the actor expressed a strong interest in doing more with the role. He even suggested that an Arrowverse continuation could take the form of a movie or limited series.

Still, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran ushering in a brand-new era of DC media, there might not be a place for more of the Arrowverse. Projects that fall outside of the continuity of the new DCU have been branded as “Elseworlds” stories, so perhaps there’s at least some opportunity to get The CW’s old band back together.