1 Major Arrowverse Superhero Announces Surprise Return

The Flash's final season is expected to be filled with exciting guest stars from across the DC universe, and there are no signs of slowing down as another major Arrowverse hero is set to take part in Barry Allen's final run.

The anticipation surrounding The Flash Season 9 has been sky-high since it was announced that it would be its final run. Part of the reason why there is hype for the Grant Gustin-led series is the abundance of guest stars that will show up.

Set photos already confirmed that Javicia Leslie would be pulling double duty as Batwoman and Red Death in Season 9, while a string of announcements revealed that Supergirl's Nia Nal, Kid-Flash, Bloodwork, and John Diggle are part of the Flash's final adventure.

The Flash Season 9 Brings Back Green Arrow

The CW

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, via TVLine, announced that Stephen Amell would reprise his role as Oliver Queen in Season 9.

Wallace explained the decision to bring Amell back in the final season, noting that "it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path:"

“As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen. After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of The Flash.”

It is unknown how Oliver will return in Season 9, especially after the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event featured the death of Amell's character (twice).

Wallace promised that it would be “an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy" while noting that "there will be thrills, chills, and tears:"

"It’s all to say ‘thank you’ to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears.”

Danielle Panabaker, who portrays Killer Frost in the series, is confirmed to be directing the episode.

