New Arrowverse Crossover Announced for The Flash Season 9

The Flash Season 9, a.k.a. the farewell season, appears not to be done yet with Arrowverse crossovers as another major DC hero is set to be included in an upcoming episode.

The anticipation surrounding the upcoming final season is high, especially after the barrage of leaked set photos that have consistently emerged in the past weeks. From returning villains to a major Arrowverse hero comeback with an added twist, Season 9 is poised to be an unforgettable last hurrah for the titular DC speedster.

This is on top of The CW's promise that The Flash Season 9 will highlight "plenty of twists, guest stars, and surprises."

Now, another major surprise is in the cards.

Major Supergirl Hero Set to Appear in The Flash Season 9

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, via TV Insider, confirmed that Supergirl's Nicole Maines is set to reprise her role as Nia Nal, a.k.a. Dreamer, in Season 9.

The CW

Wallace shared that the DC hero's appearance is a "one-off adventure" in Season 9. This marks the second confirmed Arrowverse crossover for the season, alongside Javicia Leslie's already-confirmed comeback as Batwoman:

"As Supergirl fans ourselves, all of us here on The Flash are SUPER-excited to have Nicole join Team Flash for a one-off adventure as we put together our final season."

The Flash showrunner also revealed that having Maines' Nia Nal in the series crosses off one of his "Arrowverse Bucket List team-ups" as the episode will showcase the pairing of the Supergirl actress and Candice Patton's Iris West-Allen:

“Nicole is a fantastically talented actress and I’m so happy she’s agreed to be part of a very special Season 9 episode where I get to cross off one of my “Arrowverse Bucket List” team-ups: Having two fantastic reporters — Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Nia Nal — investigate their own very bizarre and frightening mystery.”

Dreamer actress Nicole Maines then shared her exciting reaction to her Arrowverse comeback:

"She’s BACK, baby!!!"

Why Dreamer's Appearance in The Flash Is Important

Nicole Maines' guest appearance as Nia Nal, a.k.a. Dreamer, in The Flash has been a long time coming, considering that she and Lena Luthor are the only members of Team Supergirl that have yet to appear in the Grant Gustin-led series.

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace's confirmation that Nia will spend time with Candice Patton's Iris West-Allen makes sense since both are incredible reporters.

Nia's arrival could also pay off the scrapped Supergirl Easter egg from The Flash Season 6 where a photo of Iris and Melissa Benoist's Kara Danvers indicated that the pair are good friends after the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. This would mean that Kara could be the one who sent Nia to Central City to investigate the case since it's possible that Supergirl may be off-world (again) during the events of Season 9.

Dreamer's appearance in The Flash also allows the series to provide updates about what's going on with Team Supergirl. Nia could update Team Flash on what kind of new threats National City is facing as well as the ramifications of Kara's secret identity being revealed at the end of Supergirl's farewell season.

Hopefully, a thrilling team-up between Barry Allen and Nia Nal as their respective DC heroes will also grace the screen to entice Arrowverse fans.

The Flash Season 9 is set to premiere on The CW on February 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT.