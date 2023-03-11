The Flash Season 9's Supergirl Crossover Episode Details Revealed

The first story details of The Flash Season 9's Arrowverse crossover with a major Supergirl hero have been revealed.

The Flash's final season is jam-packed with crossovers with other Arrowverse shows. Recently, Season 9's first five episodes featured Javicia Leslie's return as an evil Batwoman-Flash hybrid speedster known as Red Death, with the last installment showcasing the actress' comeback as Gotham's protector.

The CW also spoiled Stephen Amell's return as Green Arrow in an upcoming episode while another installment will feature the comeback of Nicole Maines' Nia Nal from Supergirl.

The Flash's Supergirl Crossover Details Revealed

DC

The CW released the first synopsis of The Flash Season 9 Episode 7, which is the installment that will feature Supergirl's Nicole Maines' return as Nia Nal.

The episode is confirmed to revolve around Candice Patton's Iris West-Allen and Nia falling into a "fever dream" that led to the exploration of different possibilities for their lives. Meanwhile, Team Flash will "desperately" try to help them.

The installment, which is titled "Only in our Dreams," will also explore the dynamic between Mark aka Chillblaine, and Danielle Panabaker's new character Khione:

"ONLY IN OUR DREAMS – NICOLE MAINES GUEST STARS – Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by Nia Nal (guest star Nicole Maines), as she needs Iris' help. When Iris and Nia fall into a fever dream and explore different possibilities for their lives, Barry (Grant Gustin), Chester (Brandon McKnight), Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) desperately try to help them. Meanwhile, Mark (Jon Cor) entertains Khione (Danielle Panabaker) but they have different ideas of what is fun, leaving Khione to feel that Mark is trying to make her something she is not. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Jeff Hersh Carson."

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace previously opened up about the upcoming Supergirl crossover, noting that having Maines' Nia Nal in the series crosses off one of his "Arrowverse Bucket List team-ups" as the episode will showcase the pairing of the Supergirl actress and Candice Patton's Iris West-Allen:

“Nicole is a fantastically talented actress and I’m so happy she’s agreed to be part of a very special Season 9 episode where I get to cross off one of my “Arrowverse Bucket List” team-ups: Having two fantastic reporters — Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Nia Nal — investigate their own very bizarre and frightening mystery.”

Will Melissa Benoist's Supergirl Appear in The Flash Season 9?

The Flash Season 9 is going all-in with Arrowverse crossovers, and the upcoming one with Supergirl's Nia Nal aka Dreamer is monumental since this marks the character's first appearance in the Grant Gustin-led series.

The synopsis hinted that a good chunk of the episode will mainly focus on Nia and Iris' dynamic instead of an action-packed team-up with the Scarlet Speedster.

Still, seeing Nia in a Flash episode would be a welcome sight for Arrowverse fans, and there's a strong chance that an interaction between Dreamer and Central City's resident speedster will be included in the installment.

Dreamer's appearance in The Flash has led many to wonder if Melissa Benoist's Supergirl will also make her presence felt, considering that the Girl of Steel is a close friend of Barry Allen.

However, given that there are no leaked set photos of Benoist's Arrowverse character, the chances of seeing her are slim. Despite that, Nia could mention why Supergirl is absent in the episode, potentially giving closure to the already-finished Arrowverse series.

The Flash Season 9's next episode is set to premiere on The CW on Wednesday, March 15, at 9 p.m. ET.