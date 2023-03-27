The Flash: First Look at Supergirl's Dreamer Crossover In Final Season

Although The CW's Supergirl already ended its run on the network, a returning Arrowverse hero from the show is set to take the spotlight in The Flash Season 9.

The Flash's final season is poised to end the Arrowverse, but it would not be complete without a crossover from other shows. Javicia Leslie's Batwoman already made an appearance during the fifth installment, helping Grant Gustin's Scarlet Speedster defeat the Red Death.

Before the highly-anticipated return of Stephen Amell's Green Arrow in the latter half of the season, another notable hero who is working alongside Melissa Benoist's Supergirl will visit Central City to help the titular speedster.

Supergirl's Dreamer Arrives in The Flash Season 9

The CW officially released a promo for The Flash Season 9 Episode 7 titled "Only in our Dreams," giving fans a first look at the return of Nicole Maines' Nia Nal aka Dreamer in the Arrowverse.

The 20-second promo provided a glimpse at what to expect with Dreamer's appearance, showcasing the Supergirl character working with Candice Patton's Iris West-Allen to escape the dream world.

Alongside the promo, a new still featuring Nia Nal meeting Iris West-Allen was revealed by the network.

The CW

The synopsis of the upcoming Arrowverse crossover installment teases a "fever dream" that Iris and Nia get sucked into explores "different possibilities for their lives:"

"ONLY IN OUR DREAMS – NICOLE MAINES GUEST STARS – Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by Nia Nal (guest star Nicole Maines), as she needs Iris' help. When Iris and Nia fall into a fever dream and explore different possibilities for their lives, Barry (Grant Gustin), Chester (Brandon McKnight), Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) desperately try to help them. Meanwhile, Mark (Jon Cor) entertains Khione (Danielle Panabaker) but they have different ideas of what is fun, leaving Khione to feel that Mark is trying to make her something she is not. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Jeff Hersh Carson."

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace previously talked about the upcoming Supergirl crossover, describing the episode as a "very special" one in the final season:

“Nicole is a fantastically talented actress and I’m so happy she’s agreed to be part of a very special Season 9 episode where I get to cross off one of my 'Arrowverse Bucket List' team-ups: Having two fantastic reporters — Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Nia Nal — investigate their own very bizarre and frightening mystery.”

Watch the promo below:

Will Dreamer Team Up With the Flash?

Nicole Maines' Nia Nal and Candice Patton's Iris West-Allen are both reporters in the Arrowverse so it made sense that the upcoming The Flash episode will look to utilize their similar attributes.

The latest teaser suggested that a good chunk of the episode will mainly focus on the dynamic between Iris and Dreamer, potentially hinting that a team-up with the Flash could not be in the cards.

Given that Nia and Iris are stuck in a fever dream, there is also a good chance that Maines will not suit up as Dreamer at all in the upcoming crossover.

Still, it's possible that an action-packed sequence involving Dreamer and the Scarlet Speedster could happen at the beginning of the installment or during its final moments.

Whatever the case, seeing Dreamer's return in The Flash is already a win for Arrowverse.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 7, "Only in our Dreams," is set to premiere on The CW on Wednesday, March 29.