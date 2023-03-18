The Flash Season 9 Hints at How Stephen Amell's Arrow Gets Resurrected

An official new synopsis for The Flash Season 9 Episode 8 might've teased how a key plot point could lead to the return of Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen to the Arrowverse.

The Flash's final season already finished its first six episodes, with Barry Allen ultimately defeating Javicia Leslie's Red Death with a little help from Batwoman.

Still, the surprises are far from over as several Arrowverse guest stars are expected to visit Central City to help Team Flash. One of them is Amell's Green Arrow, but his comeback has confused fans since the character met his demise during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

The Flash Episode 8 Details Just Teased Green Arrow’s Comeback

DC

The CW, via The Flash TV news, released the official synopsis of The Flash Season 9 Episode 8, "Stuck in the Past, Racing to the Future."

The description first revealed that a "simple mold inspection" at STAR Labs led to "unexpected time anomalies," forcing Team Flash to "make sense of the confusion:"

"A seemingly simple mold inspection at S.T.A.R. Labs leads to unexpected time anomalies. Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) try to make sense of the confusion – and figure out how to get back to their reality."

Elsewhere, Chester "admits a secret" to his girlfriend, Allegra which will lead to an awkward encounter:

"Chester (Brandon McKnight) admits a secret to Allegra (Kayla Compton) which makes things awkward between the two, and Allegra relies on Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to act as a buffer."

Meanwhile, Khione "meets with an old friend" of Team Flash, hinting that another surprise guest star could appear:

"Meanwhile, Khione (Danielle Panabaker) meets with an old friend of Team Flash."

The Flash Season 9 Episode 8 is written by Sarah Tarkoff and Joshua V. Gilbert and directed by Ed Fraiman.

How Will Stephen Amell's Green Arrow Return? (Theory)

Based on Episode 8's synopsis, the time anomalies could be the main reason why Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen is suddenly alive and well during the present day.

It is unknown how and why these unexpected changes to the timeline are happening in the episode, but it's possible that a speedster villain, such as Reverse Flash or Cobalt Blue, could be the one pulling the strings.

Moreover, set photos have already spoiled that Amell's Green Arrow will team up with Flash, Kid Flash, and his best friend John Diggle against The Flash Season 6 big bad, Bloodwork, in Episode 9. So, this could mean that the time anomalies in Episode 8 will continue.

The first few episodes of The Flash hinted that the Negative Speed Force could be the culprit of these timeline shenanigans.

In Season 8, the Negative Speed Force's avatar, Reverse Flash, met his demise after the Scarlet Speedster successfully defeated him. As a result, they could still be searching for a new host, and the time anomalies are being used as a distraction for Barry Allen to achieve their goal.

However, this plan could eventually backfire against the Negative Speed Force as it gives the titular speedster a powerful ally in Green Arrow.

More so, setting up Oliver Queen's return due to time anomalies doesn't necessarily negate his sacrifice during Crisis since it appears to be a temporary thing.

Still, seeing Green Arrow's comeback is a welcome development for Arrowverse fans, especially now that the shared universe is coming to an end.

The Flash Season 9's next episode featuring a crossover with Supergirl will air on The CW on Wednesday, March 29.