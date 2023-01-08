The Flash Season 9: Every Arrowverse Guest Star Confirmed to Appear

The Flash Season 9 is ramping up to be an unforgettable final season for the Grant Gustin-led series as several Arrowverse veterans will help Barry Allen with his final mission to save the world.

Marketing for The Flash's final season has been ramping up in the past weeks, especially after an emotional teaser that further solidified that this is the end of the hit Arrowverse series.

Alongside that reveal, a slew of guest stars was already announced.

Which Arrowverse Characters Will Return in The Flash Season 9?

1.) Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen aka Green Arrow

It's quite fitting that Stephen Amell will make his final return as Oliver Queen in The Flash Season 9, especially considering that he's the hero that started the Arrowverse. Although Oliver already died during the Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover, time travel, the Multiverse, or returning as Spectre could be how Green Arrow will make his comeback to help Barry Allen.

2.) Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West aka Kid Flash

Keiynan Lonsdale has been an integral part of Team Flash in the past few seasons, so his comeback is a no-brainer. The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace teased that fans will see "a side of Wally West you’ve never seen before” in his return, indicating that it will be an emotional goodbye for the two speedsters.

3.) Sendhil Ramamurthy as Ramsey Rosso aka Bloodwork

Sendhil Ramamurthy's Bloodwork served as the main villain of The Flash Season 6, but his survival at the end of that season meant that there are bigger things to come for the character. The villain's comeback in Season 9 could spell bad news for Team Flash as he is definitely seeking revenge against them.

4.) David Ramsey as John Diggle

Since Arrow ended, David Ramsey's John Diggle has been a consistent guest star of The Flash. In Season 8, Diggle's appearance seemingly resolved his Green Lantern storyline, but his return in Season 9 could hint that another tease of his cosmic future might be revealed.

5.) Nicole Maines as Nia Nal aka Dreamer

The Flash Season 9 will have another crossover with Supergirl after the confirmation that Nicole Maines will return as Nia Nal aka the Dreamer. While the first plot details revealed that Nia will spend a good chunk of her guest appearance alongside Candice Patton's Iris West-Allen, it's safe to assume that a team-up with the Scarlet Speedster is in the cards.

6.) Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman

Set photos from The Flash Season 9 already spoiled Javicia Leslie's return as Batwoman.

The Arrowverse hero is expected to team up with the Flash as they battle a much more dangerous foe: Red Death. The images showed that Gotham's protector is gaining the upper hand against the villainous speedster; her arrival is quite timely.

7.) Red Death

Red Death is set to make her Arrowverse debut in The Flash Season 9, and she will also be played by Javicia Leslie. Set photos and videos revealed that Red Death is wreaking havoc in Central City, and she seems to be in cahoots with another villain, Rainbow Raider.

Red Death is confirmed to appear in the first half of Season 9.

8.) Max Adler's Jaco Birch aka The Hotness

The Hotness was last featured in The Flash Season 8, with his appearance serving as his redemption arc when Barry Allen cleared his name after being framed for the murder of Stan Mullen.

Set photos also spoiled his return, and it is confirmed that he will help Flash take down Red Death.

9.) Andy Mientus' Harley Rathaway aka the Pied Piper

Andy Mientus' Harley Rathaway popped up several times throughout the past eight seasons either as a foe or an ally. The anti-hero's comeback in Season 9 appears to be on the good side as he teams up with the villains, Flash, and Batwoman against Red Death.

Pied Piper was last featured in The Flash Season 6.

10.) Daimon Poitier's Keith aka Goldface

Daimon Poitier's Keith aka Goldface served as a formidable foe against the Flash, but set photos revealed that he is also teaming up with Flash and Batwoman against Red Death. It seems that the evil speedster's arrival inadvertently unites the heroes and villains of Central City for an ultimate clash.

It is unknown if more guest stars will be announced for The Flash Season 9, but it won't be surprising if there are still some Arrowverse characters that will appear. Melissa Benoist's Supergirl could pop up for a special episode since her chemistry with Grant Gustin's Flash is unmatched while other candidates for a guest appearance are Tyler Hoechlin's Superman, Brandon Routh's Ray Palmer, and Caitlin Lotz's Sara Lance.

The Flash Season 9 is set to premiere on The CW on Wednesday, February 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.