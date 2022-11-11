First Look at Arrowverse's Batwoman In The Flash Season 9 (Set Photos)

The Flash Season 9's set photos confirmed the debut of Red Death, but it seems that Team Flash is recruiting a familiar DC Arrowverse hero to even the odds.

The CW's unceremonious cancellation of Batwoman Season 4 led many to believe that Javicia Leslie's heroic journey as Ryan Wilder already came to a close. However, set photos from The Flash Season 9 revealed that Leslie will make a surprising return as a powerful villain in the form of the Red Death.

Spoiler-heavy scene details also unveiled that Red Death will team up with a surprising Season 1 villain while also showing how the dangerous new speedster is hellbent on going after Grant Gustin's Scarlet Speedster.

Now, more plot-heavy details have emerged via newly-taken set photos.

Batwoman Returns in The Flash Season 9

DC

Canadagraphs shared new set photos from The Flash Season 9, spoiling Javicia Leslie's return as Batwoman.

The photos confirmed a collision course between Batwoman and Red Death, with Gotham City's protector appearing to be gaining the upper hand:

Although Batwoman was present in last year's Armageddon crossover from The Flash Season 8, the character's appearance in Season 9 marks the first time that a team-up between Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder and Grant Gustin's Barry Allen will happen in the Arrowverse on-screen.

Why Batwoman's Return Means Flash Knows the Multiverse Exists

Javicia Leslie's Batwoman comeback in The Flash Season 9 is a welcome development since it offers the opportunity to wrap up Ryan Wilder's storyline that was left unfinished in the Batwoman series.

It's reasonable to assume that Batwoman will be summoned by Team Flash to help sort out their conflict with Red Death, considering that the person under the mask is a Variant of Ryan Wilder from an alternate Earth.

Batwoman's arrival also means that Team Flash will be aware that the Multiverse still exists, especially after everyone in Earth Prime thought that it was erased due to the events of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

The fact that Team Flash knows the Multiverse exists presents many exciting possibilities since Barry Allen has the means to travel into alternate Earths by using his speed.

It's possible that Batwoman and Flash will team up to send Red Death back to her Earth. On the flip side, the villain could've found a way to trap Earth Prime's Batwoman in an alternate Earth, prompting the Scarlet Speedster to save her.

Moreover, the confirmation that the Multiverse will be present also means that final crossovers with Superman & Lois and Stargirl can still happen.

The Flash Season 9 is set to premiere on The CW sometime in 2023.