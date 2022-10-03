First Look at Superman & Lois Season 3 Villain on Set (Photos)

The anticipation surrounding Superman & Lois Season 3 is high, especially after the reveal that the DC series is not set in the Arrowverse's main Earth. At the end of Season 2, the show teased new beginnings for the Kent family while also confirming the arrival of a dangerous threat in the form of Bruno Mannheim and the Intergang.

Aside from a new Fortress of Solitude in Season 3, a new actor, Michael Bishop, is also set to portray Jonathan Kent following the departure of original cast member Jordan Elsass.

While the exact plot details of Superman & Lois Season 3 are still being kept under wraps, it seems that a returning villain is confirmed to wreak havoc once more in the show's premiere.

Superman & Lois' Season 1 Villain Returns

Frog Photo released new set photos from the filming of Superman & Lois Season 3, revealing the unexpected return of a Season 1 villain.

In the photos, it was unveiled that Henry Miller a.k.a. Atom-Man is back to seek revenge against Superman, a villain that was first seen via a flashback in Season 1.

For context, Superman saved Lois Lane from Atom-Man during Season 1, marking the first time that they interacted with one another which eventually led to their relationship.

Why Atom-Man Returns in Superman & Lois

In Season 1, Lois Lane was the one who ultimately stopped Atom-Man from his reign of terror, using a taser to stun him, and ultimately sending him to jail. It's possible that Henry Miller had already served his jail sentence by the time of the events of Season 3, thus seeking his revenge against Lois.

To recap, Atom-Man only used a flamethrower and a couple of grenades against Superman during Season 1. However, the set photos reveal that the villain can actually go toe to toe with Tyler Hoechlin's Man of Steel.

Given that the Intergang is heavily involved, there's a chance that Bruno Mannheim supplied Miller with the upgrade that he needs in order to seek out Superman and Lois Lane. In DC Comics, the Intergang was armed with technology by the New Gods from Apokolips, and it's likely that the team was tasked to find other villains first to challenge Superman.

Whatever the case, Atom-Man's arrival will likely serve as the preview of what danger awaits the Kent family in Season 3.

Superman & Lois Season 3 will premiere on The CW sometime in 2023.