Superman & Lois Season 3 Casts Its Lead Villain Actor

DC’s Superman & Lois series continues to be a popular take on its two famous titular characters. With fan-favorites Tyler Hoechlin as the Man of Steel and Bitsie Tulloch as his intrepid reporter wife Lois Lane in the leading roles, the series sees the pair navigating life back in Smallville, Kansas with two teen sons in tow.

Season 1 saw the Super Family deal with Clark‘s long lost half brother Tal-Rho, while the series’ second year dealt with the emergence of Bizarro World.

It wasn’t until the closing moments of the second season finale that Wolé Parks’ character Steel was seated in a diner and approached by a Multiversal doppelgänger of Arrow star John Diggle (played again by David Ramsey.) Diggle shared intel on Bruno Mannheim, seemingly setting that character up to be Season 3’s main villain.

Superman & Lois Adds Its Season 3 Big Bad

Chad L. Coleman

While The Direct was in attendance at the ”Arrow Guests: Saving Star City” panel at DragonCon on Saturday, September 3, Arrowverse alum and frequent DCTV director David Ramsey confirmed that The Orville‘s Chad L. Coleman has been cast as a lead villain of Superman & Lois Season 3. While Coleman's specific role remains unconfirmed, it's possible he'll be playing Bruno Mannheim, the leader of Intergang, who was namedropped in the series' Season 2 finale.

