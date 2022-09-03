Wolverine's MCU Debut Tease | WB Delays DC Slate | Watch: First Star Wars Andor Clip | Fantastic Four Movie Director | Ezra Miller Issues Apology | MCU Phase 6 Movies & Shows | First She-Hulk Reviews |

Superman & Lois Season 3 Casts Its Lead Villain Actor

Superman & Lois Villain
By Jennifer McDonough

DC’s Superman & Lois series continues to be a popular take on its two famous titular characters. With fan-favorites Tyler Hoechlin as the Man of Steel and Bitsie Tulloch as his intrepid reporter wife Lois Lane in the leading roles, the series sees the pair navigating life back in Smallville, Kansas with two teen sons in tow.

Season 1 saw the Super Family deal with Clark‘s long lost half brother Tal-Rho, while the series’ second year dealt with the emergence of Bizarro World.

It wasn’t until the closing moments of the second season finale that Wolé Parks’ character Steel was seated in a diner and approached by a Multiversal doppelgänger of Arrow star John Diggle (played again by David Ramsey.) Diggle shared intel on Bruno Mannheim, seemingly setting that character up to be Season 3’s main villain.

Superman & Lois Adds Its Season 3 Big Bad

Chad L Coleman
Chad L. Coleman

While The Direct was in attendance at the ”Arrow Guests: Saving Star City” panel at DragonCon on Saturday, September 3, Arrowverse alum and frequent DCTV director David Ramsey confirmed that The Orville‘s Chad L. Coleman has been cast as a lead villain of Superman & Lois Season 3. While Coleman's specific role remains unconfirmed, it's possible he'll be playing Bruno Mannheim, the leader of Intergang, who was namedropped in the series' Season 2 finale.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

Every Marvel Phase 4 Movie & Show, Ranked by Timeline Importance
Why Warner Bros. Won’t Save Batgirl Like Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Tons of U.S. Babies Are Now Getting Named After Marvel & Star Wars Villains
Captain America 4: Marvel Consulted With 1 MCU Actor for Director Choice

TRENDING

MCU: Florence Pugh Reportedly Set to Lead 2024 Marvel Movie
Disney+ Day: X-Men Announcements Teased In Official New Post
Black Panther 2's Letitia Wright Controversy Reportedly Was a 'Pain' for Marvel
MCU: Captain America’s Secret Brother Might've Just Got Introduced In She-Hulk
Daredevil’s Deleted Spider-Man: No Way Home Scene Released (Description)