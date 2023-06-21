Arrowverse's Final Spin-off Show Loses 7 Actors as Series Regulars

Superman & Lois' Season 4 renewal led to some unfortunate news concerning the show's series regulars.

The Arrowverse spin-off's Season 4 status was in limbo over the past few months, with some even speculating that the show won't be renewed. However, in a surprising move, The CW decided to green-light a new season, but there's a catch.

Just days after the announcement, Leslie Bourque-Walsh confirmed that her husband, General Sam Lane actor Dylan Walsh, would not be returning as a series regular in Season 4.

Superman & Lois Scraps 7 Series Regulars for Season 4

As per Deadline, seven Superman & Lois actors will not be returning as series regulars in Season 4.

Although they are not series regulars anymore, Deadline noted that these actors could still guest star or recur next season, with them reprising their roles based on their interest and availability.

Deadline also reported that Tyler Hoechlin (Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane), Michael Bishop (Jonathan Kent), and Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent) will all retain their series regular status alongside newcomer Michael Cudlitz who will make his debut as Lex Luthor in Season 3 Episode 12.

Here's every Superman & Lois cast member who will not be a series regular in Season 4.

1.) Dylan Walsh - General Sam Lane

DC

As earlier announced by his wife, Dylan Walsh's General Sam Lane will not be returning as a series regular in Superman & Lois Season 4.

In Season 3, Sam has been a consistent support system for the Kent family during his daughter's (Lois Lane) diagnosis of breast cancer. Given that he already semi-retired during Season 2, it's possible that a full-blown retirement for the character may happen at the end of Season 3.

2.) Emmanuelle Chriqui - Lana Lang

DC

Emmanuelle Chriqui is part of the cast who will not return as a series regular in the Arrowverse spin-off. The actress plays Lana Lang, Clark Kent's best friend and Smallville's newly-elected mayor.

Throughout Season 3, Lana had to balance being the mayor, a mom, and Lois' support in her battle against breast cancer. The character's absence in Season 4 could hurt the dynamic that has already been established with the Kent family.

However, there's a strong chance that the actress will return for a recurring role due to her major responsibilities in Smallville.

3.) Erik Valdez - Kyle Cushing

DC

Erik Valdez's Kyle Cushing was the last series regular to learn about Clark's secret in Superman & Lois Season 3. It would've been interesting to see his dynamic with Clark expand even further if he will return in Season 4.

Kyle's relationship with Chrissy was also unexpectedly included in Season 3, and it's possible that this storyline will end up on the cutting room floor if one of them will not be coming back.

4.) Inde Navarrette - Sarah Cushing

DC

Inde Navarrette's Sarah Cushing has been Jordan Kent's consistent on-screen partner in the three seasons of Superman & Lois, and losing her would definitely impact the latter.

In Season 3, Sarah managed to form a strong friendship with Natalie Irons while her issues with Jordan continue to linger throughout the season. If she doesn't return in Season 4, then there's a strong chance that closure with Jordan is in the cards in the Season 3 finale.

5.) Wolé Parks - John Henry Irons

DC

While Wolé Parks' John Henry Irons initially started as a villain in Season 1, the character's transformation into a bonafide hero and loyal ally to Superman has been an incredible journey for the character.

In Season 3, John Henry was preoccupied with the threat of Bruno Mannheim, the villain who killed his doppelganger on this Earth. With the Mannheims defeated, the next arc of John Henry is unknown.

However, given that Lex Luthor is set to arrive, Parks' DC character could be a recurring guest star in Season 4 since the Kents will need all the help that they can get.

6.) Tayler Buck - Natalie Irons

DC

Tayler Buck came on board the Superman & Lois train as Natalie Irons, John Henry's daughter, in Season 1 as a recurring character before being promoted to a series regular in Seasons 2 and 3.

In Season 3, Buck's primary story was focused on her newfound romantic relationship with Matteo Mannheim, but it became complicated since her boyfriend is the son of the show's main villain.

In Episode 11 of the third season, Bruno Mannheim was arrested, leaving Matteo in the care of John Henry. It's possible that Matteo and Natalie's relationship will be rekindled if the pair returns in Season 4. If not, then Natalie could eventually pursue her passion for robotics in another city, leaving Smallville for good.

7.) Sofia Hasmik - Chrissy Beppo

DC

Sofia Hasmik's Chrissy Beppo's storylines in Season 3 mainly focused on running the Smallville Gazette and balancing her new relationship with Kyle Cushing.

It is unknown what's next for the character, but her absence in Season 4 could mean that she might end up leaving Smallville and start a new life with Kyle in somewhere peaceful.

Superman & Lois Season 3 is available to stream on The CW app. The final two episodes have yet to air on the network.