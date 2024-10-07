The Last Son of Krypton and his family will have one final run on Earth as Superman & Lois Season 4 brings its regular cast back for a last stand.

Superman & Lois Season 4 marks the official end of the Arrowverse, even though the story now takes place in a separate universe from the original Arrow. After plenty of wild plot developments, such as Lex Luthor's comeback and Doomsday's unexpected arrival, Season 4 will come with even more changes.

Looking ahead, viewers already know the name of Superman & Lois' final episode, Still, plenty of questions remain about the final season's storyline, but behind an A-list cast of stars, Superman & Lois should go out with a bang.

Every Actor & Character in Superman & Lois Season 4

Tyler Hoechlin - Superman/Clark Kent

Tyler Hoechlin

Tyler Hoechlin leads the way in his solo series as Clark Kent, best known to comic fans as the titular Superman. He first debuted as the Kryptonian hero in Supergirl Season 2 and appeared in five other Arrowverse shows along with Superman & Lois.

Superman was last seen flying off into the outer reaches of space, fighting this universe's take on Doomsday. Other Superman and Lois Season 4 footage also showed Clark Kent as more of a family man while doing everything he could to keep his family safe.

Outside of DC, Hoechlin is best known for his roles in Teen Wolf, Everybody Wants Some!!, and 7th Heaven.

Elizabeth Tulloch - Lois Lane

Elizabeth Tulloch

Every Clark Kent has a Lois Lane, and Elizabeth Tulloch plays this version of the world-renowned journalist. She is married to Clark and is crucial in helping the superhero raise their two sons.

Lois faced plenty of drama in Season 3, including demands to retire from her job. She made attempts to get her family on a trip to Italy, although Clark's outer space battle is sure to be at the top of her list of worries at the start of Season 4.

Along with appearances across the Arrowverse, fans can see Tulloch's work in The Artist, Concussion, and Grimm.

Alex Garfin - Jordan Kent

Alex Garfin

Alex Garfin plays a key role in Superman & Lois as Jordan Kent, one of Clark and Lois' twin sons.

Jordan is the more introspective twin who deals with social anxiety, and he has also had to learn how to deal with having the same superpowers as his father. Over the years, those powers have grown, although this has put him in some precarious situations with his parents.

Garfin's past work can be seen in New Amsterdam, The Peanuts Movie, and Law and Order: SVU.

Michael Bishop - Jonathan Kent

Michael Bishop

Michael Bishop took over the role of Superman & Lois' Jonathan Kent in Season 3, and he will return to play the character again for Season 4.

Jonathan is Clark and Lois' non-powered twin son with a kind heart and a knack for athletics. He is also far more outgoing than his brother, although Season 3 saw him face plenty of challenges with his coaches and friends.

Bishop can also be seen in Spin and Grace Beside Me.

Dylan Walsh - General Lane

Dylan Walsh

Lois Lane's father, the hard-nosed and hard-working General Sam Lane, is portrayed in Superman & Lois by Dylan Walsh.

Lane puts his heart and soul into his work and hopes to keep the country safe from any threat that he may see, terrestrial or extraterrestrial, while putting the same energy into loving his family.

Initial reports indicated Dylan Walsh was cut entirely from Superman & Lois Season 4 due to budgetary restraints. However, he now appears set to return in a limited, non-regular capacity.

Fans looking to see Walsh in other roles can watch Congo, Nip/Tuck, and The Stepfather.

Michael Cudlitz - Lex Luthor

Michael Cudlitz

Superman & Lois' take on Lex Luthor was recast ahead of Season 3 as Michael Cudlitz now plays the classic supervillain.

This version of Lex Luthor is as ruthless as ever in his pursuit of his longtime archnemesis, Superman. In The CW's series' third season, he was last seen killing Inverse Superman repeatedly and reviving him to make him even stronger, eventually turning him into Doomsday before the monster and Clark flew to space.

Cudlitz can also be seen in Grosse Point Blank, The Walking Dead, and Southland.

Emmanuelle Chriqui - Lana Lang

Emmanuelle Chriqui

Emmanuelle Chriqui portrays Lana Lang, an old friend of Clark Kent's who used to work as a loan officer at the Smallville Bank. In season 2, she rose to the rank of Smallville mayor.

Thanks to the Inverse Superman, Lana became a kidnapping victim and learned about Clark Kent's secret identity.

Chriqui is famous for other roles in Wrong Turn, You Don't Mess with the Zohan, and 100 Girls. She is also one of seven Superman & Lois stars demoted from places as series regulars before the start of Season 4.

Wolé Parks - John Henry Irons

Wolé Parks

Wolé Parks started his run as John Henry Irons in Season 1, although the character was initially a villain before becoming an ally of Superman.

He was previously married to an alternate-universe version of Lois Lane, who another Superman killed.

Season 3 saw John Henry dealing with Bruno Mannheim, who killed his doppelganger in the main story's universe. His future is unknown.

Parks' other credits include Animal Kingdom, All American, and Yellowstone.

Sofia Hasmik - Chrissy Beppo

Sofia Hasmik

Sofia Hamsik has consistently appeared in Superman & Lois since Season 1 as Chrissy Beppo, who now works as the editor-in-chief of the Smallville Gazette. Chrissy initially hired Lois after she resigned from the Daily Planet.

Chrissy and Lois rebuilt the Gazette as it was about to go bankrupt. Moving forward, fans should see her continue building her relationship with Kyle Cushing.

Other credits on Hamsik's resume include All the Bright Places, Bad Samaritan, and Mad About You.

Erik Valdez - Kyle Cushing

Erik Valdez

Erik Valdez's Kyle Cushing is the fire chief of the Smallville Fire Department and engaged to Chrissy Beppo. Past seasons saw him undergo experimentation that caused him to be possessed, but Superman saved him with his heat vision.

Kyle was the last original series regular to learn about Clark Kent's secret identity. For Season 4, fans are anxious to see how his relationship with Chrissy evolves, particularly in potentially more limited roles.

Valdez can also be seen in General Hospital, New Girl, and Graceland.

Inde Navarrette - Sarah Cortez

Inde Navarrette

Inde Navarrette's Sarah Cortez is Kyle Cushing and Lana Lang's daughter. She is also Jordan Kent's ex-girlfriend and Jonathan Kent's close friend.

Over the course of this series, Sarah has experienced plenty of ups and downs, including relationships with Jonathan and Aubrey. She also learned about an affair her father was having. She gravitates toward her mother but struggles with feelings of being alone.

Navarrette's resume includes roles in Wander Darkly, 13 Reasons Why, and Denton's Death Rate.

Tayler Buck - Natalie Irons

Tayler Buck

Tayler Buck embodies Natalie Irons, the daughter of John Henry Irons and his Lois Lane, in Superman & Lois.

Tayler previously showed her impressive skills by helping her father build armor that could go against Kryptonians. Eventually, while in the main universe seen in Superman & Lois, she built her own exosuit and followed her father's footsteps as a vigilante.

Buck's most notable credits are Annabelle: Creation, American Crime Story, and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living.

Yvonne Chapman - Amanda McCoy

Yvonne Chapman

One of Superman & Lois Season 4's new characters comes via Amanda McCoy, who Yvonne Chapman will portray.

This character will be an ally to Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor, and she has acted as the head of LuthorCorp in Lex's absence in the comics. Described as intelligent, cunning, and loyal, she is said to be the only one in Lex's inner circle he views as an equal, which means major trouble for the Kents.

Ahead of her Superman & Lois debut, fans can watch Chapman's past work in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Family Law, and Kung Fu.

Douglas Smith - Jimmy Olsen

Douglas Smith

Season 4 will introduce Superman & Lois' iteration of Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, played by Douglas Smith.

This take on Jimmy is described as an extroverted 20-something who usually winds up as the life of the party in the office. He will also have a tough time getting Clark out of his "awkward" shell at work, and he is unaware of Clark's Krypton-sized secret as the season begins.

Smith can also be seen in Big Little Lies, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, and Big Love.

Elizabeth Henstridge - Lex Luthor's daughter

Elizabeth Henstridge

After directing episodes in Seasons 2 and 3, Elizabeth Henstridge will make her acting debut in Season 4, playing a key supporting role in Superman & Lois.

Reports have noted Henstridge will play the unnamed daughter of Lex Luthor, who left him as a teenager when Luthor was convicted of murder and went to jail. However, her character does not have a name as of writing, and there is no news on how many episodes she will star in.

Henstridge is best known for her work with DC's biggest rival, Marvel. She played a regular role as Agent Jemma Simmons in all seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD. Other major credits include Wolves at the Door, Suspicion, and Mystery Island.

Tom Cavanagh

Tom Cavanagh

Shockingly, Superman and Lois will bring back Arrowverse veteran Tom Cavanagh. After hoping to direct an episode or two in the final season, Cavanagh was signed for an undisclosed role on screen.

Cavanagh is best known to Arrowverse fans for his work as Dr. Harrison Wells, Reverse Flash, and many other roles in the Arrowverse, mainly in The Flash. It is still unclear whether he will play that character or somebody entirely different, although his inclusion will be a thrill for longtime DC fans.

Outside of the Arrowverse, Cavanagh is known for performing in Ed, Scrubs, and Bang Bang You're Dead.

New episodes of Superman & Lois Season 4 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on The CW.