Superman & Lois Season 4 set photos may have spoiled Superman's return to the series.

The Arrowverse's final spin-off show opened Season 4 with the tragic death of Tyler Hoechlin's Superman after a brutal fight with Doomsday, leaving the Kent family (led by Lois Lane) reeling from the loss of their patriarch.

The Man of Steel's death led many concerned fans to question if he is gone for good.

So Is Superman Really Dead in Superman & Lois Season 4?

Tyler Hoechlin

Superman & Lois' final season has been sprinkled with storytelling elements from The Death of Superman storyline from the comics with an added spin of Doomsday taking the Man of Steel's heart and bringing it to Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz).

Season 4, Episode 2 initially tried to give a resolution to the hero's demise after it showed Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin) on a mission to retrieve the heart from Lex to bring it back to the Fortress of Solitude so that the Kryptonian technology can revive Clark.

However, Lex put a halt to Jordan's plan after he seemingly destroyed Clark's heart right in front of him, making things complicated to potentially revive Superman.

Episode 2's ending also appeared to have solidified Clark's sacrifice after his hologram appeared to inform his family that he still intends to be present (albeit virtually) whenever they need them.

Superman & Lois Set Photos Spoil Clark's Return

Set photos taken by Canadagraphs revealed that Clark Kent/Superman will at least be back by Season 4, Episode 7 of Superma & Lois.

The photos showed Tyler Hoechlin back as Clark Kent in a scene with Erik Valdez's Kyle Cushing in Smallville.

The pair were having a conversation while cameras were rolling, potentially catching up after Clark seemingly went missing after Superman's death.

It remains to be seen if Superman will be revived in the same episode or if Lois and her sons could find a way to do it in earlier episodes.

Another batch of set photos from Canadagraphs taken from Superman & Lois Season 4, Episode 10 (which received a perfect title to bid farewell to the Arrowverse) showed a bloodied Superman in broad daylight.

Seeing Superman injured during the day is a good sign for his revival since his fight and death scenes against Doomsday happened during the evening.

This further cements the idea that Clark will end up getting revived one way or another before the season ends.

Another piece of evidence that Clark will be revived is taken from Tyler Hoechlin's Instagram account where he posted a photo of him and Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane wearing different outfits to the ones in the Daily Planet scene from Season 4, Episode 1.

While this could just be another flashback scene, it is possible that it could be set in the present day, potentially in the latter half of the season after his revival.

While all signs point to Superman's eventual return, it is still unknown how he ends up getting revived.

It is possible that the Kents could still find a way to improve the Fortress of Solitude's Regeneration Matrix to fully revive Clark or an Eradicator-type weapon (like in the comics) that could help in bringing back his fast healing abilities and potentially upgrade it by creating a new heart.

Another way is to reveal that Lex did not actually destroy Clark's heart, giving Jonathan and his allies a chance to retrieve it to allow them to revive his father once and for all.

New episodes of Superman & Lois Season 4 premiere every Monday on The CW at 8 p.m. ET (Read more about Superman & Lois Season 4's release schedule).