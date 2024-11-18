Superman & Lois Season 4 will introduce one of Superman's most dangerous villains sooner rather than later.

The last season of The CW's Arrowverse spin-off series is entering its final stretch. From showcasing Superman's death after an eventful battle with Doomsday and his eventual coming back to life in Superman & Lois Season 4 to Clark Kent finally revealing his true identity to the world, this season has no shortage of twists and turns.

Still, the revelations are expected to dial up even further, considering that the first two episodes of Superman & Lois Season 4 already teased the arrival of an iconic Superman villain.

When Will Brainiac Appear in Superman & Lois Season 4?

Brainiac

According to a report from TVLine, Brainiac is set to appear in Superman & Lois Season 4, Episode 8, which will premiere on The CW on Monday, November 18.

This episode follows the massive twist in Episode 7, in which Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) announces to the world that he is Superman.

Brainiac's arrival is not surprising. In Superman & Lois Season 4, Episode 1, Lex Luthor's (Michael Cudlitz) assistant and loyal enforcer, Amanda McCoy (Yvonne Chapman), tells him that a certain "Milton" came up with the idea of creating a high-powered box that can confine Superman's heart.

In DC Comics, Brainiac used the alias Milton Fine (a metahuman with dangerous psychic powers) after he took over his body.

It is unknown which actor will portray Brainiac, but some theorized that Arrowverse actor (Tom Cavanagh) could be in the cards.

What To Expect in Superman & Lois Season 4 Episode 8

The preview of Superman & Lois Season 4, Episode 8, "Sharp Dressed Man," revealed that Lex Luthor will challenge Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) to a live TV debate to prove his innocence.

Since Clark has already outed himself as Superman to the rest of the world, it is unknown how the debate would affect the public's perception of Lois, considering that her husband is the Man of Steel.

It remains to be seen how Brainiac fits into Lex Luthor's fiasco, but the fact that they are working together could prove troublesome for Clark and Lois.

Milton could reveal himself as the one pulling the strings from behind, which explains why Lex Luthor is confident about his chances of taking down Superman.

The idea of a Lex Luthor and Brainiac team-up is a scary sight, but Clark's newfound confidence in himself (in addition to his two super-powered teenage boys) could be the key to defeating both of his powerful villains.

New episodes of Superman & Lois Season 4 premiere every Monday on The CW at 8 p.m. ET.

