As Superman & Lois' series finale approaches, the Arrowverse's final trailer sets the stage for an epic episode to culminate Tyler Hoechlin's Superman's journey.

The Arrowverse's final episode is already confirmed to have the perfect title, and the hype surrounding the finale has been high due to the many twists and turns involving Clark Kent's family and their grueling battle with Lex Luthor.

Superman & Lois Season 4's penultimate episode also ended with an emotional cliffhanger, building more anticipation than ever before as the Arrowverse bows for good.

Arrowverse's Final Trailer Reveals Epic Superman & Lex Luthor Fight

Michael Cudlitz

The CW officially released the extended promo for Superman & Lois' series finale, making it the final trailer for the Arrowverse.

The 90-second trailer featured footage of the final clash between Superman and Lex Luthor (who is wearing John Henry Iron's Kryptonite-infused suit) following Season 4, Episode 9.

Episode 9 ended with Superman badly wounded during his fight with fDoomsday's final form while his family watched.

Tyler Hoechlin

Interestingly, the trailer revealed that Superman is no longer injured, indicating that he may have found a way to regain the full might of his powers. If so, it spells bad news for Lex (Michael Cudlitz).

Other scenes from the trailer include John Henry and Lana Lang (played by Superman & Lois Season 4 cast members Emmanuelle Chriqui and Wolé Parks) arriving to tell Lois that they have a solution to Clark's current health dilemma and a shot of Superman seemingly recharging in front of the sun.

The extended trailer for Superman & Lois' finale can be seen below:

How Will Superman & Lois Season 4 End?

The previous episode's ending teased that Superman may be on the verge of death again, considering that Doomsday's final form is too much for the Man of Steel to handle.

However, John Henry Irons and Lana Lang's arrival appeared to hint that the solution to Clark's degrading health might be Doomsday itself.

Doomsday's heart could be the key to saving Superman, and Clark and his two sons may team up to finally defeat him and get his heart.

After retrieving Doomsday's heart, a quick trip to the Fortress of Solitude would instantly fix Superman before his final clash with Lex Luthor. It is unknown how the fight between the two rivals will end, but Superman will do the right thing.

Superman & Lois Season 4 also introduced a version of Brainiac in Episode 8, but it remains to be seen how the villain will fit in the finale.

After Lex is defeated, he may retreat and live to fight another day.

Superman & Lois' Season 4 finale will air on The CW on Monday, December 2 at 8 p.m. ET.