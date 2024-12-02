Superman (2025) Movie Trailer Gets Update From Superman & Lois Star

While there have been some questions about when the trailer for 2025's Superman is coming out, a new update from a Superman & Lois Season 4 mainstay has revealed when it will not debut.

Superman & Lois' series finale is fast approaching, and a perfect trailer has been released to mark the Arrowverse's final episode ever.

Amid the hype, some fans are already looking ahead to Superman's next chapter in the emerging DCU, especially after a past interview noted that 2025's Superman trailer could arrive sooner rather than later this December.

David Corenswet

Superman & Lois star Michael Cudlitz, who plays Lex Luthor in The CW series, confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the trailer for 2025's Superman will not be released tonight during the finale episode of the Tyler Hoechlin-led series:

"Good Morning !!! …… Ok, People are messaging me about the New Superman trailer. As far as I know, it is NOT premiering tonight during the finale of 'Superman & Lois.' I’m sure it’s coming soon... #LexLuthor."

The actor also noted that he is "sure" that it will arrive soon, but he didn't specify when exactly.

Back in September, James Gunn's Superman movie kicked off marketing with its first ad that appeared at the Batman Experience in London.

When Will 2025's Superman Trailer Release?

It would make sense why the trailer for James Gunn's Superman movie would not be released during the series finale of Superman & Lois because it would allow the last Arrowverse series to have the perfect send-off.

It is also not ideal for DC Studios to release the trailer for DCU's first movie during the finale because it would take away the spotlight from Superman & Lois.

As it stands, it is unknown when the trailer will be released, but many have theorized that the first footage of Superman will premiere during CCXP (2024 Comic Con Experience) which will be held in Brazil from December 5 to 8.

If footage is shown during CCXP, there is no guarantee that the trailer will be released to the public afterward.

There is a high chance, though, that new footage will debut sometime next year, as early as January or during Super Bowl weekend in February.

As Superman's July 11, 2025 release date approaches, it is only a matter of time before a new trailer will make its way online.

For now, Creature Commandos is set to dawn a new era of the DCU when it premieres on December 5, and this series is confirmed to be set months before the events of James Gunn's Superman movie in the DCU timeline.

Superman & Lois' Season 4 finale will air on The CW tonight at 8 p.m. ET.