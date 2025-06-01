Today's an Amazing Day for Superman Fans

HBO Max is hyping up the release of James Gunn's Superman with the arrival of Superman-related content on the streamer.

Today, June 1, 2025, is a truly wonderful day for DC fans (specifically those who are lovers of the Man of Steel), given that HBO Max is kicking off the hype train for Superman. Following the successful release of Creature Commandos on the streaming service, the DCU will kick off its new chapter on the big screen with James Gunn's Superman, introducing David Corenswet's latest take on the titular Kryptonian as he deals with newfound allies and enemies. 

Marketing for Superman has revealed exciting footage of the Man of Steel in action, confirmed the inclusion of powerful villains like Lex Luthor and Ultraman, and introduced a new Justice League team. Gunn also announced early special screenings for Superman to dial up the anticipation (but only exclusive to Prime members on Amazon). 

Ahead of its release, HBO Max is keeping the excitement for Superman alive with the release of seven animated projects related to the Man of Steel on June 1, 2025 (today). The list includes the likes of Reign of the Superman, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, and Superman: Red Son

This release is great for Superman fans wanting to watch Superman-related content ahead of Superman's upcoming theatrical premiere in the United States on July 11, 2025. 

Here is the complete list of animated Superman projects that were released on Max on June 1:

  • Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (2022)
  • Reign of the Supermen (2019)
  • Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)
  • Superman: Red Son (2020)
  • Superman: Unbound (2013)
  • Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)
  • The Death of Superman (2018)

These animated projects join the other Superman-related live-action content already on HBO Max, such as Man of Steel, Justice League, Christopher Reeve's Superman movies, and the Tyler Hoechlin-led Superman & Lois under the Arrowverse banner. 

Why Releasing These Superman Movies on Max Is Brilliant  

HBO Max's new wave of release of Superman-related content is part of Warner Bros.' grand plan to emphasize that James Gunn's Superman is one of, if not perhaps the most important, movies in DC's history

This is the studio's subtle way of reminding viewers that Superman is just around the corner, and watching these animated movies could help fans become more familiar with the Kryptonian's other adventures that have shaped the character. 

While releasing these animated movies is included in HBO Max's content strategy, some would argue that this is part of the grand plan of the studio as a whole to push Superman to the forefront and into the minds of viewers, serving as a nudge on how DC's most recognizable hero has impacted generations. 

After the DCEU failed to usher in a new era led by Henry Cavill's Superman, Gunn is pulling out all the stops to make his version of Superman a success, considering that the movie will set the tone and shape the DCU's cohesive narrative trajectory. 

