All 10 DC Superhero Movies & Shows Releasing in the Rest of 2024

While some may think of 2024 as an off-year for DC, the blue brand still has plenty of superhero movies and TV shows to be released.

As fans wait for James Gunn's DCU to kick off in theaters with next year's Superman, DC is in a bit of a waiting game with fans.

Coming off of four theatrically released DCEU movies in 2023, 2024 has been (and will continue to be) significantly thinner on that front, but that is not to say it will be a dry release year.

All 10 DC Movies & Shows Releasing in the Rest of 2024

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 - May 25, 2024

The most forthcoming DC project on the dockets is Season 2 of the hit animated series My Adventure with Superman.

Airing on Adult Swim and starring Jack Quaid and Alice Lee, the anime-inspired TV show follows 20-something Clark Kent and Lois Lane as they start their careers at the Daily Planet and spark what will become an iconic comic book romance.

Season 2 will debut on Adult Swim on Saturday, May 25 with a two-episode premiere. The season will continue for eight weeks, rounding out its 10-episode run.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3 - July 23, 2024

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths—Part 3 will be available digitally and streaming on Max starting on July 23.

The animated superhero film will close out DC's recent Crisis trilogy and end the TomorrowVerse, which has been running since 2020's Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

Part 3 will see Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman take on their toughest test as Earth's fate is threatened along with every reality across the DC multiverse.

Superman & Lois Season 4 - Fall 2024

Another major chapter in the DC story being closed in 2024 is the long-running Arrowverse, which will be put to pasture with the release of Superman & Lois Season 4.

The fourth and final season of the hit CW series will mark the end for

Tyler Hoechlin's Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch's Lois Lane.

Coming sometime in Fall 2024, the series will follow up on the massive cliffhanger left in Season 3 with the introduction of Doomsday and Hoechlin's Superman coming to blows with the one villain who can kill the Man of Steel.

Joker: Folie à Deux - October 4, 2024

DC's only theatrically released film of the year will be Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux.

Set to hit theaters on October 4, the sequel is a direct follow-up to 2019's Joker. It follows failed comedian Arthur Fleck (played by Joaquin Phoenix) on his continued descent into becoming the iconic DC villain, the Joker.

However, this time around, things will be slightly different. Not only will Folie à Deux be a musical, but it will also see its central Clown Prince of Crime fall in love with the introduction of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Creature Commandos - Late 2024

While the new DCU under James Gunn officially kicks off in theaters with next year's Superman, it will get a head start in late 2024 when Creature Commandos comes to Max.

The upcoming adult animation will drop on streaming sometime in late 2024, officially ushering in the new interconnected on-screen universe for the blue brand.

The R-rated adventure sees a military team of superhuman soldiers come together to take down a collective threat. The series stars Frank Grillo, David Harbour, Maria Bakalova, and many others (read more about the Creature Commandos cast here).

The Penguin - Late 2024

Under James Gunn's revitalized DC Studios banner, the DCU will not be the only operating universe. Thanks to the newly introduced Elseworlds brand, other super-powered takes on these characters can exist, including Matt Reeves' The Batman Universe.

The next entry into the ReevesVerse will come in late 2024 with the Colin Farrell-led The Penguin series.

This direct sequel to 2022's The Batman and predecessor to the upcoming The Batman - Part 2 will track the rise of Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot from lowly conman to one of the crime lords of Gotham City.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! - TBD

While no release date has been revealed for Kite Man: Hell Yeah, it is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.

Spinning off the R-rated animated series Harley Quinn, Kite Man centers on Matt Oberg's Kite-based baddie as he commits crimes to support the purchase of one of Gotham City's most derelict waterholes, Noonan's.

While Kite Man is set in the same universe as Harley Quinn, it has been said the series will feature a "different group of core characters," putting the spotlight on even more of Gotham City's seedy underbelly.

Suicide Squad: Isekai - July 2024

One of the more unique projects on the 2024 DC slate is Suicide Squad: Isekai. The upcoming anime television series will be released sometime in July 2024, but the exact date is unknown.

Produced by Japanese animation studio Wit Studios, the series follows the iconic team of DC supervillains as they are transported from the DC universe to a world of magic and monsters.

The team then has to try and get back to the universe they call home as the implanted nano bombs that keep them in check will go off after 72 hours off the grid.

[ Warner Bros. Announces Suicide Squad Anime Series (Photos) ]

Watchmen - TBD

A new animated version of the beloved Watchmen story is set to come out in 2024 (with no release date yet revealed).

This latest adaptation of the groundbreaking Alan Moore comic book story will take the two into the animated medium after the hit Zack Snyder live-action movie and the HBO spiritual sequel series.

Watchmen exists outside of the mainline DC Universe. It acts as a pure adaptation of Moore's DC storyline of an alternate 1985 America where heroes are a part of everyday life and a conspiracy to eradicate some of the country's biggest super-powered names begins to emerge.

Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios - TBD

Dropping on Max in 2024 is the unique animated film, Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios.

This Latin American-based take on the Batman story will transport fans back to the age of the Aztecs. Instead of focusing on a young Bruce Wayne, this story features Yohualli Coatl, a young Aztec boy seeking revenge on the Spanish Conquistadors who killed his father.

All fans have for the upcoming film is an image of its central vigilante in his Aztec-era Batsuit; otherwise, the movie remains a mystery.

