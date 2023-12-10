Several DC superhero movies will be released in 2024, with a few not as well known that could come as a surprise.

2024 will be a slow year for DC in theaters, with only one film expected to have an extended run at the box office, while the others will be available to purchase or stream at home.

This is due to the DCEU coming to a close in 2023 with four total live-action films releasing, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 22.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn will kick off his new DC Universe in 2025 with Superman: Legacy, but until then here's what to expect from DC movies next year.

DC Superhero Movies Releasing in 2024

Joker: Folie à Deux - October 4, 2024

Warner Bros.

Academy Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are back in 2024 with the direct sequel to 2019's Joker, the highest-grossing R-rated film ever.

This time they're joined by Lady Gaga, who portrays this Elseworlds version of Harley Quinn in what is expected to be a musical, or at least partially.

Originally conceived as a standalone film without sequels, Phillips was going to consider a sequel based on the film's success and Phoenix's willingness. Ultimately, the first film over-performed and Folie à Deux is now the only live-action DC film hitting theaters in 2024.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths (Parts 1, 2, & 3) - 2024

DC Animation

It was reported that the first part of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths is slated for release on January 24, 2024, available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD formats.

During the beginning of Infinite Earths, the Anti-Monitor is set free in the DC Multiverse, destroying its Earths, while the Monitor tries to recruit heroes from different dimensions but it doesn't end well for him as Braniac recruits other villains to control other Earths.

Part 2 and 3 are expected to also be released during 2024, likely spread out during the calendar year, and will mark the end of DC's on-screen Tomorrowverse.

Watchmen - 2024

Watchmen

The upcoming 2024 film, Watchmen, will explore the DC mythos previously depicted in Zack Snyder's 2009 movie and the 2019 HBO series.

It remains uncertain whether the animated movie will present a fresh narrative within the Watchmen universe akin to the 2019 series or offer a completely new adaptation of Alan Moore's comic book story.

Outside the primary DC universe, Watchmen depicts retired superheroes who, having significantly shaped their world's political landscape, are drawn out of retirement when one of their own is killed, forcing them back into action.

BONUS - Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios

Max

Max Latin America is expected to release Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios in 2024, an original animated film that places The Dark Knight in the historical context of Mexico during the Aztec Empire.

The story follows Yohualli Coatl, a young Aztec boy, seeking to avenge his father's murder by Spanish Conquistadors, training with the bat god Tzinacan to confront the invasion and protect King Moctezuma’s temple.