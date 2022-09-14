Joker 2 Rumor Reveals Lady Gaga’s Unexpected Role In Sequel

While the future of Warner Bros. Discovery's DCU remains one of the industry's biggest questions, sequel films featuring Gotham's Dark Knight and Joker are moving forward, albeit in separate projects.

In addition to the studio greenlighting a sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman, Warner Bros. Discovery is developing a follow-up to Todd Phillips' 2019 film Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix.

But upon the film's announcement, it was clear that Joker 2 will be anything but your typical sequel; and a new rumor concerning the film suggests even more surprises are in store.

Lady Gaga's Leading Role in Joker 2?

DC

According to a rumor from the "Hot Scoop or Shot of Poop" segment of The Weekly Planet podcast, the sequel to Todd Phillips' 2019 film titled Joker: Folie à Deux will be told from Harley Quinn's perspective as performed by Lady Gaga.

In the latest episode, host James Clement claimed that he has "a very reliable source" saying that "Joker 2 isn't so much a Joker movie:"

"Apparently, Joker 2 isn't so much a Joker movie, it's a Harley Quinn... It's from Harley Quinn's perspective. And the reason it's a musical is because that's how she perceives her relationship with Joker."

"Ah, like a romantic musical?" asked co-host Nick Mason.

Clement confirmed just that, saying, "Exactly."

In August, Joker 2's first teaser confirmed the sequel's musical components, as well as Gaga's prominent role, via silhouettes of both Phoenix's Arthur Fleck and Gaga's Harley Quinn dancing to Fred Astaire's "Cheek to Cheek."

The stylized promo also confirmed Folie à Deux's release date of October 4, 2024.

Still, this new rumor concerning the extent of Gaga's role isn't the only Joker-related news audiences received lately.

As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Jacob Lofland will be joining both Lady Gaga and Arthur Fleck as an Arkham Asylum inmate who develops a bond with Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck.

A New Lead for the Next Joker Chapter?

Considering 2019's Joker earned Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar for his performance, the rumor that Lady Gaga is front and center for the sequel is a bit surprising.

However, it does explain why Folie à Deux will be a musical while the first film was not, along with the report that much of the sequel takes place in Arkham Asylum.

If this next film from Phillips proves to be another awards darling, perhaps Gaga will be in prime position for her own Oscar with Phoenix in the run for supporting actor.

In addition to Gaga and now Jacob Lofland, Joker 2 is also set to star Zazie Beetz as she reprises her role of Sophie Dumond from the original film, along with Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener.

Joker: Folie A Deux is set to premiere in theaters on October 4, 2024.