Joker 2 Report Reveals Another Actor Likely to Join Lady Gaga

In just over two years, Warner Bros. will have Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix and Grammy-winner Lady Gaga embody one of DC’s power couples in Joker: Folie a Deux. This film will follow the efforts of Warner Bros.’ most successful superhero movie to date, with Joker having been nominated for 11 Oscars, as Phoenix and Gaga prepare for their first adventure as Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn.

Gaga’s involvement came as part of the announcement that Joker 2 would be a musical, something that will differentiate the franchise even further from the rest of the superhero genre. This was confirmed in the first piece of promotional material for the film, which showed images of Phoenix and Gaga's characters dancing with one another to Fred Astaire's classic song "Cheek to Cheek."

Outside of Phoenix's return and Gaga's introduction as Harley Quinn, story and production details for Joker 2 remain under wraps with filming not set to begin until sometime in 2023. But as those details are more fully developed, fans have just learned that the sequel is set to bring back a key player from the first movie that pushed the Joker's story forward in 2019.

Joker 2 Likely Brings Back Veteran Star

DC

Deadline revealed that Zazie Beetz is in talks to join Warner Bros.' Joker sequel, Joker: Folie a Deux. She would reprise her role as Sophie Dumond that she played in the original Joker movie from 2019, although nothing has been finalized yet with her appearance in the sequel.

