Watch: First Joker 2 Teaser Released Online

While Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to reveal its plan for the DCU moving forward, it appears that the studio's stand-alone DC projects are safe and moving forward. In addition to a sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman, the studio also greenlit a sequel to its 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Todd Phillips.

Earlier this year, Phillips confirmed that the title Joker: Folie a Deux, which means madness or delusion shared by two people. Naturally, this led to speculation that Joker 2 would involve a love interest for Phoenix's Arthur Fleck, such as Harley Quinn.

Following reports that Lady Gaga was in talks to play Quinn and that the sequel was expected to be a musical, the actress set the record straight by releasing the first official teaser for Joker 2.

Joker 2 Gets First Teaser

Following the news that the sequel to Todd Phillips' Joker has received an official release date, Lady Gaga has posted the film's first teaser, seemingly confirming her role as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck.

The teaser kicks off with a credit for Phoenix that fills the screen, followed by his silhouette dancing against a red background to the tune of Fred Astaire's "Cheek to Cheek."

The promo piece does the same for Gaga. And, if there was any question about her playing Harley Quinn, the heart-shaped tattoo on her face should put those doubts to rest.

After the title Joker appears, the two leads are shown dancing together as laughter is heard in the background. The teaser concludes with the title card, Foile a Deux, and the sequel's 2024 release date.

Joker: Folie a Deux is set to premiere on October 4, 2024.

