JOKER 2 First Teaser | Batgirl Movie Cancelled | Avengers 5 Director Announced | Fantastic Four Movie Details | Spider-Man: Freshman Year Canon Debunked | Comic-Con: Every MCU & DC Announcement | New Loki Season 2 Photos | Black Panther Disney+ Spin-off | Star Wars Fixes Plot Hole |

Watch: First Joker 2 Teaser Released Online

Joker 2 lady gaga
By Savannah Sanders

While Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to reveal its plan for the DCU moving forward, it appears that the studio's stand-alone DC projects are safe and moving forward. In addition to a sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman, the studio also greenlit a sequel to its 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Todd Phillips. 

Earlier this year, Phillips confirmed that the title JokerFolie a Deux, which means madness or delusion shared by two people. Naturally, this led to speculation that Joker 2 would involve a love interest for Phoenix's Arthur Fleck, such as Harley Quinn. 

Following reports that Lady Gaga was in talks to play Quinn and that the sequel was expected to be a musical, the actress set the record straight by releasing the first official teaser for Joker 2

Joker 2 Gets First Teaser

Following the news that the sequel to Todd Phillips' Joker has received an official release dateLady Gaga has posted the film's first teaser, seemingly confirming her role as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck.

The teaser kicks off with a credit for Phoenix that fills the screen, followed by his silhouette dancing against a red background to the tune of Fred Astaire's "Cheek to Cheek."

Joker 2
Warner Bros.

The promo piece does the same for Gaga. And, if there was any question about her playing Harley Quinn, the heart-shaped tattoo on her face should put those doubts to rest.

Joker 2
Warner Bros.

After the title Joker appears, the two leads are shown dancing together as laughter is heard in the background. The teaser concludes with the title card, Foile a Deux, and the sequel's 2024 release date.

Joker 2
Warner Bros.

Joker: Folie a Deux is set to premiere on October 4, 2024. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

The Flash’s Ezra Miller Now Travels With Gun & Body Armor Amid Troubling Allegations
Ms. Marvel Season 2: Writer Teases X-Men & Wolverine Future Possibilities (Exclusive)
James Gunn Prepares Fans for ‘Much More Mature’ Guardians of the Galaxy 3
DC Super-Pets Director Jared Stern on Forming a New Justice League (Exclusive)

TRENDING

Ryan Reynolds Starts Training for Deadpool 3 (Photos)
Eternals 2: Marvel Actor Reveals Sequel Announcement
Moon Knight Season 2 Teased by Oscar Isaac in New Video
First Look at Emma Roberts In Spider-Man’s Madame Web Movie Seemingly Revealed
Marvel's Next Disney+ Show Won't Release on Wednesdays