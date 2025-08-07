Ne Zha 2 is a monumental film for more than one reason, but it undoubtedly makes a unique mark in the animation genre with its immaculate imagery and stunning fight scenes. While many in the United States might not know about Ne Zha 2, the wider world does, as, when it was released earlier this year, it crossed over $2 billion dollars at the box office—becoming the fifth-highest highest grossing film of all time, dethroning Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and getting so close to Avengers: Endgame.

The sequel follows Ne Zha and Ao Bing, the reincarnations of the Demon and Soul orbs, as they go on a quest to heal their bodies from the destructive ending of the first film, which left their souls nowhere to go.

The Direct talked with the English dub cast of the film at their red carpet premiere of the film's re-release in North America in Los Angeles, where they offered their thoughts on how Ne Zha II makes a unique mark on the animation genre as a whole.

"It pushed so many boundaries," Michelle Yeoh, who plays Lady Lin, noted, adding that this movie has "creat[ed] a fantasy to the greatest extent."

Aleks Le, the voice behind Ao Bing, noted that with this being a Chinese animated film, there are "new animation techniques" and "very specific things that weren't popularized that we are used to seeing [in the west]."

The voice behind the titular protagonist Ne Zha, Crystal Lee, passionately explained how this film is a "culmination of decades of impeccable training practice, and work from animators overseas and at home." She added that it also "tells a story that is so deeply relatable as an Asian and especially an Asian American, and the relationship that I have with my family," that she "feel[s] it reflected so deeply."

The entire list of talented cast members we were able to speak with include Michelle Yeoh (Lady Yin), Crystal Lee (Ne Zha), Aleks Le (Ao Bing), Vincent Rodriguez III (Li Jing), and Damien Haas (Deero).

Ne Zha II will be re-released in theaters in the United States with the English dub on August 22, 2025.

The Direct: "This is such a beautiful film, and there's so much to love about it. But in your own words, how would you say this movie makes its own unique mark on animation as a whole?"

Michelle Yeoh: I think it's pushed so many boundaries. It keeps the colors, the intricate characters. Look, it's a mythical place where there is heaven, there's the ocean, there's the earth, and they have created a fantasy to the greatest extent. So I think, you know, that's for us. That's what animation can do. And I think this one has really pushed it to the limits.

Aleks Le: I think what gives it a really fresh perspective is that it's produced and made in China. So with that comes new animation techniques that haven't really been, you know, there are very specific things that weren't popularized that we are used to seeing here. There's also humor that's new to a lot of the audiences here. There are character dynamics and relationships. So, it just brings a whole new flavor that we haven't seen. A really good one. Because I loved watching the first film four years ago. I loved being a part of it, and I haven't gotten to see the full film yet, so I'm excited to see the rest of it tonight.

Crystal Lee: This film is, I believe, the culmination of decades of impeccable training practice and work from animators overseas and at home. The collaboration of people of the teams here and overseas just bringing such momentous story beats to life. I think it's one of the first pieces of work that I've seen that tells a story that is so deeply relatable as an Asian and especially an Asian American, and the relationship that I have with my family, I feel it reflected so deeply. I feel like it's a first for me to see that reflected. I feel like there's only a couple of films that enter that realm of storytelling for me that I relate to so deeply. I think a lot of people who grew up like I did will find a piece of themselves in this film that they may have been searching for for a long time.

Vincent Rodriguez III: I have not seen an animated movie like this ever... It's so many different, amazing, incredible things all in one movie. You have this visual that you're not going to believe. You have action sequences that are going to defy what you think an action sequence is. You're going to see characters, and you're going to see visuals that are going to feel like you can touch them, or that they're real, and you're gonna feel things that you weren't anticipating. Because this has a lot of heart and has some very deep, rooted, universal messages that I think we all need to hear and feel right now. So, I think this is the perfect time to have nudge a two make its global debut after being voted, what is it the highest grossing animated feature film of all time.

Damien Haas: The visuals are so incredible, and the mythology that the movie is based in might be new for a lot of Western audiences. There's so much fresh and beautiful animation there, and the comedy translates regardless of what language you natively speak, whether you watch it subtitled, whether you already understand it, whether you're watching the English dub of it, there's going to be a lot there for you. I don't want to give away too much, but it is a beautiful film.

