Why Paige Runs Away In Netflix's 'Run Away' Show Is Due To a Family Secret No One Saw Coming

Netflix's Run Away introduced its series-long history by exploring what happened to Paige (Ellie de Lange) after she ran away from home, and it was tied to a deep family secret. The new thriller drama series from Harlan Coben (who is also the creator of the 2025 Argentinian thriller, Caught) follows the mystery behind Paige Greene's disappearance, who ran away not once, but twice, from her family. As a result, her desperate father, Simon, tried to find her. While he initially succeeded, Simon found out that another person, Aaron Corval, accompanied Paige, ultimately blaming him for the disappearance of his daughter.

This led to numerous twists and turns, with Simon attacking Aaron, which was captured on video and went viral. Unfortunately for Simon, he became the prime suspect when Aaron was murdered soon after, making things complicated for his search for Paige.

So, Where Is Paige In Harlan Coben's Run Away?

Netflix

After Simon found his daughter with Aaron before his death, Paige was last seen living in Aaron's apartment. Upon restarting the search, Simon and his wife, Ingrid, met Cornelius Faber, a neighbor who was friends with Paige and who last saw her heading to a drug dealer named Rocco.

Simon and Ingrid used Cornelius' intel to locate Rocco, but things went sideways during their encounter, which led to Ingrid being shot. This dire situation left Ingrid in a coma, forcing Simon to complete the mission of finding Paige by whatever means necessary.

Netflix's Run Away finale (Episode 8) revealed the unexpected truth behind Paige Greene's whereabouts. Simon found Paige by Ingrid's bedside in the hospital, and she appeared to be looking better than the last time Simon had seen her with Aaron. As it turned out, Paige has been in rehab from drugs this whole time, meaning she was not "missing" per se. She told her father that she had already been in rehab, but Aaron managed to track her down somehow, which led to her further use of drugs.

She also ran away from her dad because she feared that the police would think she had killed Aaron, without her knowing that Simon (and several others later) were deemed suspects by the detectives. However, Paige's missing status is far more complicated than that due to a secret family history tied to her and Aaron.

Netflix's 'Run Away' Reveals What Happened to Paige In Episode 8

Netflix

Run Away had no shortage of twists, and Paige's whereabouts in rehab were only the tip of the iceberg. Simon uncovered the fact that Paige had been abused at her university by her boyfriend Doug, leading to her getting into contact with Aaron. However, Aaron was also a bad influence on Paige, mainly because he kept drawing her back to a drug-filled life. Aaron and Paige had a one-time altercation, prompting Paige to seek help from her mother, Ingrid.

While Paige initially claimed to have killed Aaron, Simon pushed her to tell the truth, leading to the revelation that Ingrid was the one who killed him and took matters into her own hands. Ingrid killed Aaron and made it look like a gang hit. One of the neighbors, Luther, spotted her after she killed Aaron, and this led to her being shot because he thought that Ingid was a hired gun from a rival gang.

Netflix

Simon felt betrayed because Ingrid kept him in the dark about killing Aaron and sending Paige to rehab, considering that he was out in the streets and outskirts of England searching for their missing daughter. However, there was another shocking bombshell involving Aaron's true heritage because he was actually Paige's half-brother and Ingrid's biological son.

The finale confirmed that Ingrid was a former member of the Shining Truth, a cult whose members are young mothers. It was revealed that Ingrid got pregnant by The One, but she was falsely told that her son was stillborn, leading to her eventual escape from the facility. Paige discovered the truth and shared it with Aaron, which led to their unusual bond as half-siblings. This family secret took a dark turn in Run Away due to Ingrid's actions of killing her own son.

However, according to Paige, Ingrid didn't know that she killed her own son, and she wanted to preserve this secret, knowing that her mother had already gone through too much. Simon, though, wanted to tell his wife everything, considering that secrets had already deeply impacted their family. Run Away ended with Simon contemplating whether to tell Ingrid about Aaron or respect Paige's wish of keeping it a secret.

It is a significant dilemma for Simon, as this last-minute twist will have a lasting effect on their family one way or another. By choosing to preserve it, Simon would feel a lasting guilt that might take a toll on him. It is like a ticking time bomb that could destroy their family if it ever gets out.

