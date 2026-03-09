James Gunn Doesnt Want You To Know His Favorite DCU Project (But His Wife Just Leaked It Anyway)

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's wife revealed his favorite project but admitted that he would deny it if asked. James Gunn's wife As DC Studios co-CEO, James Gunn has some hand in every superhero project to come out of the blue brand, from Lanterns to The Batman: Part 2, serving as an executive producer. While driving the DCU's larger creative side forward, Gunn has continued to write and direct his own projects, including Creature Commandos Season 1, Superman, Peacemaker Season 2, and next year's Man of Tomorrow.

HBO Max's Peacemaker has a particularly personal connection to Gunn as, not only is he close friends with the series' A-list star John Cena and the entire cast, but his wife, Jennifer Holland, just so happens to play Emilia Harcourt.

Speaking at the 53rd Saturn Awards while accepting the prize for Best Superhero Television Series on behalf of Peacemaker, Jennifer Holland confirmed that the HBO Max series is James Gunn's "favorite child." That said, the actress was certain her husband would deny that truth publicly if asked:

"I have a little window into [James Gunn's] soul. I just want to say something that I know that he would not admit in the same way that a parent wouldn't admit they had a favorite child. I know 'Peacemaker' is his favorite child. That's the truth; he'll deny it if you ever ask him to confirm, but it's true."

The DCU actress continued to explain how Peacemaker is the "most James Gunn thing that he has ever made" for the way it blends comedic staples with a "beautiful, human story:"

"This show is the most James Gunn thing that he has ever made. It's dark, weird, funny, unique, gross, and underneath it all is the warmest, most beautiful, human story just about people connecting, and that's who James is."

Gunn explained at a roundtable press event (via IGN) after the Peacemaker finale that the peace-seeking anti-hero is "really important to [him]," noting his hopes at DC Studios to "[create] diamond properties out of smaller characters:"

"He's really important to me. Peacemaker is an important character. And I said from the beginning when we took on this job, it's about really propping up and maintaining and repositioning the big diamond properties that DC has, the Batmans and Wonder Womans and Supermans, and then creating diamond properties out of the smaller characters like Peacemaker."

At the 53rd Saturn Awards, John Cena was nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series and Jennifer Holland was up for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series. Sadly, neither Peacemaker star won their acting prizes, but the HBO Max series took home Best Superhero Television Series, beating out Daredevil: Born Again, Invincible, The Sandman, Ironheart, and Gen V.

What's Next for Peacemaker After Season 2

DC Studios

Peacemaker Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger as Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. teamed up with Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor to create the interdimmensional metahuman prison Salvation. Seeking revenge for his son's murder at the hands of Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, Flag Sr. imprisoned the titular anti-hero in Salvation while his fellow 11th Street Kids run the DCU's Checkmate.

Sadly, James Gunn confirmed at the previously-discussed roundtable event that Peacemaker Season 3 isn't on the table for now, as the cliffhanger twist was instead "about the future of the DCU" and other projects like Man of Tomorrow:

"No, this is about the wider DCU and other stories in which this [the ending of Season 2] will play out right now. So that doesn't mean that there won't be. I don't want to… never say never. But right now, no. This is about the future of the DCU."

Recently, one unverified rumor claimed that John Cena's Peacemaker will return next year in Man of Tomorrow, picking up from his HBO Max series. If Rick Flag Sr. and his Salvation prison is as important to the Superman sequel as many expect, it makes sense that his escape back to the DCU could be part of that story.

Given Gunn's "favorite child" mindset toward Peacemaker, it should come as no surprise that it was the only project to truly carry over from the old DCEU. That said, one has to wonder if DC's studio head should truly be playing favorites, especially as it risks placing a larger focus on a smaller, lesser-known character while the likes of Batman and Wonder Woman are yet to appear in the DCU.