James Gunn Confirms Peacemaker Season 2 Finale Will Impact These 2 DCU Projects (Not Superman 2)

Top DC executive James Gunn confirmed which projects Peacemaker’s Season 2 finale will tie most closely to, but not Superman 2. Peacemaker already boasts major ties to the greater story in the DCU, particularly after Cena's cameo in Gunn’s first solo Superman film from July 2025. Moving forward after the end of the season, those connections will only continue to grow stronger.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that Peacemaker Season 2 will directly impact Creature Commandos Season 2 and Lanterns. Speaking with Screen Brief, when asked about the two shows connecting, he said that "it’s in there." He also revealed that the first few episodes include those connections, giving DC fans expectations for what will come in Creature Commandos' second season:

"Oh, it’s in there. That's being written now, and we've got the first couple of episodes. So that's part of it, yeah."

Also touching on Lanterns, Gunn noted that the new Green Lantern series is connected to the Salvation storyline revealed at the end of Peacemaker Season 2:

"'Lanterns' is very connected to all of that. It may not seem like it, but it is all very connected."

Ahead of Peacemaker Season 2, the core connection between that show and Creature Commandos was Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. After making his debut in Commandos, Grillo reprised the role in Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. The second season of Peacemaker utilized him as the main antagonist, seeking revenge against Chris Smith for killing Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag Jr. in The Suicide Squad.

As for Lanterns, this show will be the first story for the Green Lantern Corps in the DCU. While Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner had a quick appearance in Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 1, the greater Lantern Corps will be fully explored in the group's new 2026 solo series, which will be impacted by the end of Peacemaker's newest episode.

Peacemaker Season 2 is the third release in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe. It highlights John Cena's Christopher Smith after his fight against the alien Butterflies in Season 1. After bombing an interview for the Justice Gang, Smith spends Season 2 trying to rediscover his identity while discovering alternate dimensions that affect his life in unexpected ways. All eight episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 are streaming on HBO Max.

How Peacemaker Impacts the DCU's Immediate Future

DC Studios

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 8.

DC Studios took a massive step forward at the end of Peacemaker Season 2 by taking inspiration from DC Comics' Salvation storyline. In this run, Rick Flag and Amanda Waller send villains and other powerful characters to another planet that is nearly impossible to escape, which is where fans see Peacemaker after Episode 8.

Living up to Gunn's promise that this episode would set up the DCU's future, Gunn noted that Salvation's inclusion is used to "help humanity" by "sending [villainous] metahumans" to a new, unknown planet, according to Rick Flag Sr. This will set Christopher Smith up for his scariest plotline yet, as he will have to escape this planet to get back to his friends and stop Flag.

This episode also set the stage for Lex Luthor and Rick Flag's expected partnership in 2027's Man of Tomorrow, the follow-up effort to James Gunn's Superman. While the main focus of this storyline will be Clark Kent and Lex Luthor working together to fight a bigger threat (likely somebody like Brainiac), Grillo's Rick Flag is sure to play a major role in the upcoming conflict.

For Creature Commandos, ARGUS may look to use this planet as a containment unit for some of this team's more powerful members. While story details are still under wraps, characters like King Shark, G.I. Robot, and more may be in line to play roles in this new development (see more on Creature Commandos' Season 2 production status here).

Considering how little is known about Gunn's upcoming Lanterns (debuting in 2026), fans are still eager to discover how this show will connect to everything coming before it in the DCU.