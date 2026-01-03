Lucasfilm Confirms 1 Issue With Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter Movie Plot

Fans finally received an exciting first look at Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter, but the released photo may have also revealed the movie's biggest problem. Starfighter is an upcoming film in the Star Wars universe that many fans have been extremely excited for since it was announced that it would be directed by Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine) and star Ryan Gosling. Since then, more info has come out about the movie, such as a cast list and a first look from the set.

Star Wars recently revealed a first look at Star Wars: Starfighter to announce that the movie has begun production. The photo featured Ryan Gosling and his co-star, Flynn Gray, sitting on some sort of landspeeder, which is extremely notable since it is the first image to be released from the set of Starfighter.

Lucasfilm also revealed an extended cast list for the upcoming film that includes Oscar-nominees Gosling and Amy Adams. However, on the full list, Gray's name sat just behind Gosling's, indicating that he will be just behind the A-lister for top billing.

Due to Gray's position on that cast list and the fact that he and Gosling were the only two actors in the first look photo, it seems inevitable that the movie will center around their characters. On the surface, fans may not think anything of that. But deeper, it actually teases that Starfighter could have a major problem.

Star Wars: Starfighter's First Look Reveals Major Issue

Lucasfilm

If Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray are, in fact, the two outright main characters of Starfighter, that means Star Wars will be continuing a trend that has been overused in the galaxy far, far away in recent years.

Specifically, the photo indicates that Gosling's character, who is expected to be some sort of protector of Gray's character, will act as an experienced mentor. On the other side, Gray's character will likely be an inexperienced character who needs Gosling's help. If this sounds like a familiar storyline, that is because it is.

When The Mandalorian began captivating Star Wars fans in 2019, it came with a simple plot — a rough, experienced adult male (Din Djarin) found an inexperienced child who needed help (Grogu), and then the story revolved entirely around their relationship.

However, Star Wars didn't stop there. The Bad Batch followed the same format. Clone Force 99 were experienced soldiers who met and formed a relationship with an inexperienced child named Omega.

That still isn't the end, though. In 2022, Obi-Wan Kenobi even featured the same dynamic. That series surprisingly showcased a young Princess Leia with an older version of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

One could make the argument that Skeleton Crew also included a similar dynamic between Jude Law's Jod and the group of kids, but it isn't really fair to throw it into the same category. That show revolved more around the kids and the relationship between all of the younger characters, whereas the other examples simply included one adult and one child.

How Starfighter Can Break the Star Wars Mold

Lucasfilm

Since Gray is just under Gosling for top billing and will seemingly be one of the two major characters, fans could see the same bones that have made up other recent stories in the galaxy far, far away. However, Starfighter has already taken some other steps to ensure that it will be a bit different from other Star Wars projects.

For example, it has already been confirmed that Starfighter will not be connected to any other project that exists within the Star Wars universe. Projects connecting with one another can be a great thing, and it worked for a long time with Star Wars. However, many fans have made it clear they want to see other characters, locations, and time periods explored, and Starfighter will do just that.

It is also worth mentioning that Starfighter is not following the traditional process of casting lesser-known actors. Instead, Starfighter has a star-studded cast that includes Gosling, Mia Goth, Matt Smith, Aaron Pierre, and Amy Adams. This is the first time a Star Wars movie has featured so many A-listers in the same movie, so that is another sign that the galaxy could be going through a change.

Starfighter could be released and have nothing to do with Gosling's character protecting an inexperienced Flynn Gray. It may not be a found family storyline where two strangers form a father-son relationship. If that is the case, then Starfighter will have done a great job at distancing itself from some storytelling elements that have been overused in Star Wars recently.