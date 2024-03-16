Star Wars: The Bad Batch's leading heroine may be a kid, but she's also the oldest member of the Clone Force 99 team.

In Lucasfilm Animation's latest Disney+ series, Omega is a female clone of Jango Fett who lived most of her life on Kamino before joining Clone Force 99 in Season 1.

Past seasons and recent Star Wars episodes have alluded to Omega being older than Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, and Crosshair, but the question of just how old she is remains.

How Old Is The Bad Batch's Omega?

"I'm older than you are, little brother" - Omega

In understanding Omega's age versus that of her clone trooper brothers, it's important to note that most clones, including the genetically modified "Bad Batch," were created to age at an accelerated rate.

Omega is an exception, as she's one of two pure genetic replicas of Jango Fett, meaning she ages normally.

This is why she's able to recall an existence before Clone Force 99, saying:

"I spent most of my life in this lab. I was alone down here until you four were created.”

While Star Wars has yet to confirm exactly how old Omega is, The Bad Batch has revealed that Omega is the sister of Boba Fett (codenamed Alpha), an unaltered clone Jango Fett raised as his son.

Star Wars first introduced the clones and Jango in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones where Boba is revealed to be about 10 years old, meaning the Kaminoan cloning program is also a decade old when discovered by Obi-Wan Kenobi.

If Omega was created at the same time as Boba, she too would've been 10 years old during 22 BBY, meaning she was about 12 or 13 during Revenge of the Sith and when she joined Clone Force 99.

As for her clone trooper brothers, it's tough to say how old they are in comparison to their little, older sister.

But since she's the eldest, and they age at twice the rate of a normal human, at ten years old, they would physically be in their twenties.

How Old Is Omega In The Bad Batch Season 3?

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Star Wars: The Bad Batch producer Jennifer Corbett confirmed "a couple months" passed between Season 1 and Season 2 of the series which were illustrated through Omega's maturity and advancing skills.

Season 3 opened with another time jump showing Omega and Crosshair in Imperial captivity on Tantiss for Project Necromancer and ultimately being held prisoner for 125 days.

Therefore, if Omega is the same as Boba, she's at least 13, if not 14 or older during Season 3.

But if she was cloned after Boba, she's still likely within that 12 to 13-year-old age frame during the third and final season.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.

