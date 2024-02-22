Move over, Skywalkers. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 just revealed Star Wars' other linchpin: Project Necromancer.

The third and final season of The Bad Batch on Disney+ began streaming on February 21 with a meaty three-episode premiere that delved deep into the newfound Empire's cloning experiments on Mount Tantiss.

Episode 3 of the animated series dropped a particularly huge clone secret that connects to the Star Wars sequel trilogy and The Mandalorian.

The Bad Batch's Project Necromancer Connections Explained

Star Wars: The Bad Batch may be about what happens to the clones amidst the rise of the Empire, but it's also about the Empire's use of the clones and technology to set the stage for Palpatine's resurrection.

Episode 3 of The Bad Batch Season 3 fully showcased this reality when Emperor Palpatine arrived on Mount Tantiss to inspect Doctor Royce Hemlock's progress.

While there, Palpatine refers to the doctor's ongoing cloning experimentation as Project Necromancer, saying, "There is nothing of greater importance to secure the future of this Empire."

This is a clear reference to Palpatine's plan to return in the sequel trilogy, specifically The Rise of Skywalker.

This also isn't the first time Star Wars has mentioned Project Necromancer.

This cloning initiative was first referenced in The Mandalorian Season 3 during a meeting of the Shadow Council where Thrawn's return was discussed.

The fact that The Mandalorian's Shadow Council and The Bad Batch occur 30 years apart shows how the Emperor's plan unfolded through the decades, ultimately resulting in "somehow Palpatine returned."

It also confirms that The Mandalorian's Doctor Pershing and Emerie Karr definitely sported the same insignia for a reason.

What Is Project Necromancer?

According to The Bad Batch, Project Necromancer is an effort to create a clone with the same M-count (number of midi-chlorians and degree of Force sensitivity) as its clone template.

Episode 3's conclusion showed that the "enhancements" Nala Se made to Omega's genetic makeup allowed for a successful M-count transfer.

Therefore, she's likely key to accomplishing Project Necromancer's goals and ultimately allowing Palpatine to be cloned with his full Force capabilities.

What's interesting is The Mandalorian's Doctor Pershing said the same about Grogu, which is why Moff Gideon captured him, proving what fans suspected about the series' cloning plot was correct.

Now, whether The Mandalorian Season 4 and/or The Mandalorian & Grogu will revisit this plot point is unknown, as is whether the Empire can recapture Omega and use her blood.

But what fans do know is Project Necromancer is the much-needed connective tissue between prequel trilogy cloning and The Bad Batch, The Mandalorian's ongoing story, and The Rise of Skywalker.

What's equally intriguing is the fact that Omega doesn't just share a connection to Grogu but may be partly responsible for Rey Palpatine as well.

The first three episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 are streaming now on Disney+, and new episodes premiere weekly on Wednesdays.