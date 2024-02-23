Star Wars fans now have The Bad Batch back on their schedule as Season 3, Episode 4 locks in its upcoming release date on Disney+.

Following strong reviews from critics ahead of Season 3's debut, The Bad Batch is now back in action nearly a year after Season 2 ended with drama, death, and plenty of action.

Marking the first of four shows from the galaxy far, far away to come in 2024 (read more about the 2024 Star Wars release slate here), this new season will pit the titular team against their toughest challenges to date as they continue to fight the rise of the Empire in the post-Clone Wars era.

When Is The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 4 Coming Out?

Disney+ re-confirmed the upcoming release date for Season 3, Episode 4 of The Bad Batch along with the schedule for the rest of Season 3, which consists of 12 remaining episodes.

Season 3, Episode 4, titled "A Different Approach," will be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 28 at 3:00 a.m. ET.

This will be the same release schedule for the following 11 weeks, with Season 3 and the series itself both ending on May 1.

The remaining schedule can be seen below:

Episode 4: "A Different Approach" - February 28

Episode 5: "The Return" - March 6

Episode 6: "Infiltration" - March 13

Episode 7: "Extraction" - March 13

Episode 8: "Bad Territory" - March 20

Episode 9: "The Harbinger" - March 27

Episode 10: "Identity Crisis" - April 3

Episode 11: "Point of No Return" - April 3

Episode 12: "Juggernaut" - April 10

Episode 13: "Into the Breach" - April 17

Episode 14: "Flash Strike'' - April 24

Episode 15 "The Cavalry Has Arrived" - May 1 (Series Finale)

What Will Happen in The Bad Batch Season 3?

As The Bad Batch continues to explore the gray area between Star Wars' prequel trilogy and the original trilogy, Season 3 adds a new layer to that story by returning to the grand scheme laid out by Emperor Palpatine.

This largely comes through via Project Necromancer, giving fans the earliest look at the answers to the mystery behind "somehow, Palpatine returned," which became one of the biggest talking points of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Meanwhile, Omega and Crosshair finally escape their imprisonment using Palpatine's visit for their getaway, although Omega remains in danger due to her blood being a necessary ingredient for Project Necromancer.

The coming weeks will also bring some epic moments in the Star Wars saga for returning characters like Fennec Shand and even Asajj Ventress, setting plenty of questions for The Bad Batch's final run.

The first three episodes of The Bad Batch Season 3 are now streaming on Disney+.

