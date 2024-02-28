Now that Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 is officially underway, here's when audiences can expect Episode 5 and its remaining episodes on Disney+.

The third and final season of The Clone Wars spin-off debuted on February 21 with rave reviews and a revealing three-episode premiere.

Following Episode 4's solo release on Wednesday, February 28, The Bad Batch Season 3's schedule appears to be locked in as this Star Wars story hurtles towards its conclusion.

When Is The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 5 Coming Out?

Star Wars

Disney+ has confirmed the release date for Episode 5 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, as well as the release schedule for the season's remaining 11 episodes.

Season 3, Episode 5, titled "The Return," will be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 6 at 3:00 a.m. ET.

Subsequent Season 3 episodes will also be released on Wednesday at the same 3:00 a.m. ET time until the show concludes on May 1.

However, some weeks may offer more than one episode of The Bad Batch.

For instance, Episodes 6 and 7 will both premiere on March 13, as will Episodes 10 and 11 on April 3.

The remaining schedule, as re-confirmed by Disney+'s March 2024 slate, can be seen below:

Episode 5: 'The Return' - March 6

Episode 6: 'Infiltration' - March 13

Episode 7: 'Extraction' - March 13

Episode 8: 'Bad Territory' - March 20

Episode 9: 'The Harbinger' - March 27

Episode 10: 'Identity Crisis' - April 3

Episode 11: 'Point of No Return' - April 3

Episode 12: 'Juggernaut' - April 10

Episode 13: 'Into the Breach' - April 17

Episode 14: 'Flash Strike' - April 24

Episode 15 'The Cavalry Has Arrived': May 1 (Series Finale)

What Else To Expect From The Bad Batch Season 3

With Season 3 confirmed as The Bad Batch's final season, fans are already bracing themselves for an emotional conclusion.

But before the curtain falls on Clone Force 99, marketing for the series promises plenty of action and surprises await in Episode 5 and beyond, including the puzzling return of Asajj Ventress (read more about Ventress' potential Star Wars future).

Recent episodes have also suggested more answers are on the way concerning Project Necromancer and its connections to the greater Star Wars Saga, including The Mandalorian and The Rise of Skywalker.

The first four episodes of The Bad Batch Season 3 are now streaming on Disney+.