Lucasfilm posted a new update for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, giving new insight into when Season 3 could arrive on Disney+.

Set in the aftermath of Revenge of the Sith, The Bad Batch follows Clone Force 99 - a group of clones with genetic mutations - as they navigate the early days of the Empire's rule over the galaxy.

Nearly a year has passed since Season 2 premiered on Disney+, which concluded in an emotional cliffhanger; and now, Lucasfilm has revealed the status of the Star Wars show's third season slated for release in 2024.

When Will The Bad Batch Season 3 Release?

Star Wars

Jennifer Corbett, executive producer and head writer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, confirmed on X that Season 3's "final mix session" is done:

"Toasting to the final mix session for 'The Bad Batch.' What a pleasure to watch David W Collins & team in action! Can’t wait for you all to see what’s in store for the final season!"

Now that sound mixing is complete, post-production for The Bad Batch's third season appears to be drawing to a close meaning fans could be seeing a teaser sooner rather than later.

But even if Season 3 is ready for promotion, the question is where it will fit in Disney+'s 2024 schedule.

Currently, January is already packed with Marvel Studios' Echo and the new episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Meanwhile, X-Men '97, another new animated series, is set to release in early 2024.

To spread the wealth and allow each show its due, fans shouldn't expect The Bad Batch Season 3 to premiere until late February 2024 at the very earliest. A Spring 2024 release window is the safest bet at this point.

It's also worth noting that, unlike live-action Star Wars Disney+ shows, The Bad Batch features 16-episode seasons. And, while some weeks include multi-episode releases, an early 2024 debut is likely to avoid too much overlap with other upcoming Star Wars shows.

What Will Happen in The Bad Batch Season 3?

Considering how far The Bad Batch is into production and with 2023 drawing to a close, fans may be hearing an official date from Lucasfilm and Disney+ in the coming weeks.

Since Season 2 ended with the death of Tech, a key member of Clone Force 99, the capture of Omega, and the reveal of another clone sister, Season 3 is expected to open with some significant, as well as, revealing episodes.

But the big question is whether The Bad Batch's third season will be its last and, if so, whether Lucasfilm is in the planning stages for another animated spin-off.

Season 1 and Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch are available now on Disney+.