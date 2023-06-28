Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 3 Gets Exciting Update from Omega Actress

Fans got an exciting update regarding Star Wars’ upcoming animated project, Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, from the Disney+ series' actress for Omega.

Starring alongside Dee Bradley Baker's main crew that makes up the titular Bad Batch, better known as Clone Force 99, Omega became an important piece of the story during the show's first two seasons.

The Bad Batch was then confirmed for a third and final season during Lucasfilm's presentation at Star Wars Celebration 2023, setting the youngest new clone up for the final stage of her journey through the galaxy far, far away.

In a new Instagram Story, Omega voice actress Michelle Ang shared an accolade she received from Lucasfilm Animation reading "For Your Service In The Bad Batch."

Instagram

This award commemorated her upcoming wrap on The Bad Batch, which was shown off in a privately-released trailer during Lucasfilm's presentation at Star Wars Celebration in April.

As Season 3 begins wrapping its voice recording and heads deeper into production, fans can bet on a first trailer to publicly debuting later this year.

How Will Omega Evolve in The Bad Batch Season 3?

As Season 2 of The Bad Batch ended, Omega found herself in more trouble than ever, especially while she had to mourn the loss of her Bad Batch teammate and friend, Tech, during the historic season finale.

Omega was taken to the Weyland facility on Mount Tantiess under Emerie Karr's watch, with the series revealing that Karr is actually her previously unknown sister.

Along with fans waiting to see how Clone Force 99 rescues her from captivity, there will be plenty of mysteries to find out about her creation and her life before she escaped Kamino.

This new season will bring a number of classic Star Wars characters into the same story, with Emperor Palpatine checking on Omega's status while Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand, Nala Se, Captain Rex, and more all come into the picture.

And with Season 3 being the final one for this fan-favorite team after their journey in both this series and The Clone Wars, the youngest member will get plenty of time in the spotlight as she flies off into the sunset.

The Bad Batch Season 3 is currently set to premiere on Disney+ in 2024.