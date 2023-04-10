Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 3: First Trailer Officially Released (Description)

Lucasfilm's exclusive trailer of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 previewed what the final season holds for Clone Force 99.

Even though Season 2 of The Bad Batch just concluded on March 29 on Disney+, Lucasfilm had plenty to share about the animated series at Star Wars Celebration.

In addition to the news that Season 3 arrives in 2024 and will be the show's final season, Star Wars gave fans a first look at footage from the series' final chapter.

Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 3 Details

Star Wars

At Star Wars Celebration, attendees enjoyed an exclusive preview of the trailer for Disney+'s The Bad Batch's third and final season.

The Direct was in attendance when the first footage was shown, which begins with a variation of Emperor Palpatine's shuttle arriving on Mount Tantiss, the Imperial cloning facility where both Omega and Crosshair are currently held captive.

Palpatine addresses Tantiss' Dr. Royce Hemlock, emphasizing how important it is for the facility to "remain secure."

Omega is shown wearing an Imperial-esque uniform and sporting a new haircut, which is followed by quick shots of familiar faces, including Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand from Season 1, Nala Se, and possibly Captain Rex.

As the rest of the Bad Batch mount a mission to save Omega, Hunter says, “Omega’s been waiting for us. I’m not making her wait another day.”

The trailer cuts to Omega and Crosshair in jail cells with Omega saying, “I’m not giving up, Crosshair. I won’t leave you, either. You’re my brother.”

However, he only replies with, "I'm not them."

Additional footage reveals plenty of action and new, threatening creatures, as well as a darker, more sinister done. At one point, Wrecker appropriately asks, "Why is there always a huge monster?"

The trailer ends with Wrecker dropping a bomb inside of a Sarlaac pit that has taken hold of their ship, which is followed by an explosion.

This article is being developed. Check back for updates!