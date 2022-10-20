New Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 2 Poster Shows Off 5 Main Characters

Even though Andor's 12-episode first season has passed its halfway point, Lucasfilm has more Empire-period storytelling waiting in the wings. Premiering on Disney+ on January 4, 2023, is Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch which is expected to continue exploring the state of the galaxy post-Order 66.

Apart from it being animated, The Bad Batch stands apart from both Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi in that its cast is made up of clones. While Season 1 focused on how an experimental squad of clones dealt with the aftermath of Revenge of the Sith and the young, female clone, Omega, the trailer for Season 2 not only teased Emperor Palpatine and Commander Cody but a new design for Clone Force 99.

Now, just a few months out from The Bad Batch's sophomore season, a new poster is offering a better look at the cast's new threads.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Poster Revealed

A new poster for Star Wars: The Bad Batch has offered another look at each member of Clone Force 99 ahead of the series' sophomore season debut.

Lucasfilm

While Clone Force 99 was always distinct from one another and other clones, their new updated armor with orange elements only emphasizes their individuality.

Here's a breakdown of The Bad Batch's five-member cast and their new Season 2 design.

Echo

Star Wars

Starting with the far left side of the poster, Echo is sporting a bright orange and white chest plate in Season 2. His cybernetic arm is still visible, as is his brown kama, a possible relic of his Arc Trooper days.

Since Echo is half-machine, it will be interesting to see if that continues to be an asset for Clone Force 99 as they continue into this new era driven by the Imperial machine.

Hunter

Star Wars

The leader of Clone Force 99, Hunter swapped out his helmet's decorative red pattern for orange. And is that a Han Solo-esque belt and holster?

Hunter went through a significant arc in Season 1 as he dealt with his loss of purpose, his conflict with Crosshair, various moral quandaries, and becoming a father figure to Omega.

But Hunter's biggest test may still await as Omega continues to grow up and test her own limits amidst a galaxy that's growing more dangerous by the day.

Omega

Star Wars

Of all the members of Clone Force 99, Omega appears to have changed the most. Not only does she appear a little older, but her hair is longer and she's abandoned Kaminoan fashion in favor of something more utilitarian.

During the latter half of The Bad Batch's first season, Omega's identity made her a target. Even though she's back with her Clone Force 99 family, she may still be a target in Season 2.

Also, since she's a bit older, she's likely more proficient with her energy bow and eager to help out the team. Audiences are likely to see her take an even more active role in future episodes.

Tech

Star Wars

With the exception of an orange-hued paint job, the squad's computer and communications specialist's look hasn't changed between Season 1 and Season 2.

That's actually true to his character as Tech changed little from the start of Season 1 to its conclusion. Hopefully, Season 2 will challenge him in ways that will bring out his own humanity and enhance his bond with his clone trooper brothers.

Wrecker

Star Wars

As the heart and muscle of the team, Wrecker's design has always been unique, especially in terms of his helmet. While that, thankfully, survived the team's makeover, this poster shows him sporting a pauldron that looks bright yellow instead of orange.

While Hunter and Omega are close, Wrecker and Omega also share a tight bond as the demolitions expert gave the young clone her own room and his own treasured tooka doll.

Season 2 is sure to continue touching on their relationship, but it would be interesting to see Wrecker take on a different role than that of the team's muscle.

Is The Bad Batch's Orange Armor Hinting at Ahsoka Tano?

The Bad Batch's latest trailer and now this poster suggest that time has passed since the events of the Season 1 finale.

Just when and where their story will pick up at the start of Season 2 remains to be seen, but the bigger question is why they're now wearing orange instead of red.

Traditionally in Star Wars, the Empire is colorless with a black, gray, and white color palette while the Rebellion gravitates towards natural colors with the exception of orange-colored X-Wing fighter jumpsuits.

Could these orange touches have something to do with the Rebellion or The Bad Batch's new alliances?

It's also worth noting that the Ahoka Tano-led 322nd sported orange helmets at the end of The Clone Wars and leading into Order 66.

Since Captain Rex is already confirmed to return in The Bad Batch Season 2, it's possible that Ahsoka may have a role. And, if so, Clone Force 99's new color palette could signify this connection to her.

Season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres on January 4, 2023.