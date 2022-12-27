New Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 2 Character Posters Released

Two new character posters have been revealed for Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch for Disney+.

Star Wars is starting the new year off right with the long-awaited second chapter of its 2021 animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Set to release on January 4, marketing for the series has been in full swing, offering fans an idea of what's to come for experimental Clone Force 99 as the galaxy struggles under the tightening grip of the new Empire.

While The Bad Batch has an ensemble cast, Season 1 particularly focused on Hunter and Omega and their dynamic.

Now, heading into Season 2, Star Wars has shared another glimpse of the duo and how they've evolved.

Bad Batch Character Posters Revealed

Out ahead of the Season 2 debut of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Lucasfilm shared two new posters featuring Hunter, the leader of Clone Force 99, and Omega.

Hunter's poster offers a new look at his new modified clone armor. And, while changes await in Season 2, his weapon of choice hasn't as he's still wielding his signature knife.

Star Wars

In the gap between Season 1 and Season 2, Omega has grown up a bit; and her character poster shows a few of the changes audiences can expect, such as her new wardrobe, slightly longer hair, and her proficiency with her energy bow.

Star Wars

Hunter & Omega in the Star Wars Spotlight

Character posters and trailers aren't the only hints Star Wars has dropped about Season 2 and its characters.

Series producers Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett, along with the show's voice actors, have talked about how this family is really "at a crossroads" and that Omega has become a bit of an "adrenaline junkie mercenary" in Season 2.

While audiences will have to wait and see where Omega's growth and this "crossroads" takes the team, it's worth noting that the finale is set to break the Disney+ mold.

The sixteen-episode sophomore season is scheduled to conclude on March 29 with Episode 15 and Episode 16 being released on the same day.

Since this is a first for the streamer, Lucasfilm Animation must have something special in store; and the odds that it involves Hunter and Omega are high.

Season 2 of The Bad Batch begins streaming on Disney+ on January 4.