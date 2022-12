Disney+ Unexpectedly Drops New Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer

A new trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 has been shadow dropped on Disney+, prior to its official release on Lucasfilm's social channels.

Disney+ Surprise Drops Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer

Disney+ shared a new trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, which was initially only available on the streaming service itself.

This was an unexpected marketing move from Star Wars and Lucasfilm, as its official trailers usually drop in tandem with releases on social media. It is possible that the trailer may have been added to Disney+ by accident, ahead of the wider release.

Nevertheless, the footage offers new looks at the show, including Commander Cody, who has traded in his orange suit for brand-spanking gray armor:

The new trailer was capped by the return of Captain Rex in the upcoming season, who offers the Bad Batch a mission:

The full trailer can be seen below:

The full list of episodes was also unveiled, with a whopping 16 installments coming for Season 2.

Interestingly, the second season of The Bad Batch will have three double-episode premieres, one at the start of the season, one for the mid-season, and one for the season finale:

Jan. 4 — Episode 201 “Spoils of War” & Episode 202 “Ruins of War”

The official release of the trailer also came with the reveal of a new poster, showcasing the team in all their glory.

The Bad Batch Season 2 also received a new press release along with the new trailer, teasing "new and familiar" friends and foes that await in the new season:

Today, Disney+ released the trailer and key art for season 2 of acclaimed Lucasfilm Animation series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.” When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” season 2 stars Emmy Award® nominee Dee Bradley Baker (“American Dad!”) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Emmy Award® nominee Michelle Ang (“Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462”) as the voice of Omega. Emmy Award® winner Rhea Perlman (“The Mindy Project,” “Cheers”) returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal ("It's Pony," "The Owl House") returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart and Emmy Award® winner Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws,” “Black-ish") makes her guest starring debut in the series as Phee Genoa. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is executive produced by Dave Filoni (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”), Athena Portillo (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”), Brad Rau (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Star Wars Resistance”), Jennifer Corbett (“Star Wars Resistance,” “NCIS”) and Carrie Beck (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars Rebels”) with Josh Rimes (“Star Wars Resistance,” "Star Wars: Visions") and Alex Spotswood (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”) as producers. Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer and Matt Michnovetz as story editor.“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning January 4, 2023, with the first two episodes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!