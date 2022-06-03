Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Officially Announced

Disney+ has already delivered two blockbuster Star Wars series to fans this year with The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, but 2022 is just getting started in the galaxy far, far away. In the coming months, viewers will reunite with Diego Luna's Rogue One rebel in Andor, experience Jedi adventures in Tales of the Jedi, and continue the story of The Bad Batch in Season 2.

Ever since The Bad Batch debuted the epic finale to its 16-episode first season last August, fans of The Clone Wars sequel have been eagerly awaiting more adventures with Clone Force 99. The series focuses on a batch of genetically mutated clones with unique abilities who endure life under the Empire in the wake of Order 66.

After months of waiting, the first trailer for the highly-anticipated follow-up recently premiered at Star Wars Celebration, showcasing the return of Emperor Palpatine, Commander Cody, and the entire cast of beloved clones. Unfortunately, the only gauge this trailer offered as to a release date was fall 2022, but just days later, the exact date has now been revealed.

The Bad Batch Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

As discovered by One Take News, a promotional header on the Disney+ home page confirmed Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, September 28.

Disney+

The September 28 release means the premiere will overlap with Andor Episode 6 and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7.

Disney+ Overlaps Marvel and Star Wars Again

The Bad Batch Season 2 will once again feature 16 episodes, meaning the upcoming run will wrap up in January. During this period, the season will overlap with seven weeks of Andor, three weeks of She-Hulk, every episode of Tales of the Jedi, and potentially What If...? Season 2.

With these four cases of overlap in mind, Disney appears to have given up on separating its Marvel and Star Wars releases; there will even be three weeks in which The Bad Batch, Andor, and She-Hulk all drop new episodes on Disney+, leaving fans plenty to keep them busy.

What's more surprising is that the fall release of Tales of the Jedi will come during The Bad Batch Season 2. Given these are both animated series in The Clone Wars animated style, one would expect Disney to separate their releases, but apparently not.

Fans still have quite some time waiting to go before The Bad Batch returns to screens. But at the rate of one episode a week, at the time of writing, viewers have just enough time to relive Season 1 before the adventures of Clone Force 99 continue.

Specific details of the release ought to be confirmed in the coming weeks now that it's been listed on Disney+. Given that the first season debuted with a feature-length 76-minute premiere, it's reasonable to assume the follow-up season will receive the same treatment; maybe it'll even get a two-episode premiere like Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 will premiere on September 28, exclusively on Disney+.