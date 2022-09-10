Star Wars' First 2023 Show Officially Announced

There are a number of Star Wars projects planned for release in 2023, but the exact order for the rollout has remained uncertain. The Bad Batch Season 2 was initially scheduled to release in the fall of this year, but radio silence from Lucasfilm as the months drew nearer put the alleged September debut in doubt.

Initially shown off at Star Wars Celebration in May, the hit animated series follows Clone Force 99 and their newest member, Omega, as the Galactic Empire begins its reign. Footage released has shown the return of surviving Jedi younglings, Commander Cody, and The Senate himself - Emperor Palpatine.

Speculation over Season 2's official release date has run rampant since Celebration, with internet sleuths picking up on a January release window most recently. That date has been confirmed, as Lucasfilm revealed the series will be the first for Star Wars in 2023.

Bad Batch Season 2 Dropping in January

During the Hall D23 Presentation at the D23 Expo, Dave Filoni announced The Bad Batch Season 2 will debut on January 4, 2023 with a two-episode premiere. The season will consist of 16 episodes.

Star Wars Starting Early in 2023

It's disappointing that another Star Wars project is experiencing a delay, but a January release for The Bad Batch may ultimately be better in the long run. With Andor set to hit Disney+ in a few weeks with a three-episode premiere, dropping Clone Force 99's next adventure around the same time frame would needlessly clog things up.

For those itching to get more from Lucasfilm Animation, the wait won't too brutal - Dave Filoni's Tales of the Jedi anthology series is dropping on October 26. The shorts are done in the same style as Bad Batch and its predecessor, The Clone Wars, giving fans an early fix from some of the best artists in the business.

Where the story is headed for the Batch remains a mystery. As things are currently scheduled, Season 2 should be on pace for a finale in early April, which should be shortly followed by The Mandalorian Season 3. Several more streaming series are lined up throughout the year, giving Star Wars fans a treasure-trove of new stories to look forward to.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 debuts on Disney+ on January 4, 2023.