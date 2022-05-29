Watch: Palpatine Returns In New Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer

What's so great about Star Wars is that every trilogy, movie, and show has its fair share of fans as the franchise really offers something for everybody. As many eagerly await the latest blockbusters movies and live-action series, others are seated with bated breath waiting for The Bad Batch Season 2 - the popular Clone Wars sequel series starring a battalion of clones with enhanced abilities.

The hit first season debuted on Disney+ last summer to an exceptional response as fans were taken on a galactic adventure with Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, Echo, and Omega. What's funny is that since almost every character is a Clone, Dee Bradley Baker plays the entire main cast, except for Omega as she is actually a young female Clone played by Michelle Ang.

Anticipation has been running high for the second season after the first ended with the Empire's destruction of Kamino and Crosshair parting ways with Clone Force 99 to join the Empire. After a long wait, Star Wars Celebration has finally delivered the first major news on the season with a new trailer.

The Bad Batch Brings Back Palpatine

Lucasfilm released the first trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, which features the return of both Clone Force 99 and Emperor Palpatine.

Palpatine stands alongside Mas Amedda as he declares that "it is time for the new era."

Lucasfilm

The Clone Wars' Commander Cody also made a comeback in the trailer with Crosshair.

Lucasfilm

Clone Force 99 received some updates to their armor in the trailer which replaced the red elements with orange.

Lucasfilm

More looks at the follow-up were shown at a Star Wars Celebration panel, including a better look at the team's updated designs.

Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm also showed off a new poster for The Bad Batch in the style of an old western movie.

Lucasfilm

The full trailer can be seen below:

The Bad Batch Season 2 will consist of 16 episodes and premiere on Disney+ in Fall 2022.

Star Wars Icons Return in The Bad Batch

Emperor Palpatine made a brief appearance in the premiere of The Bad Batch with an animated recreation of his speech to the Senate from Revenge of the Sith, announcing the formation of the Empire. This speech was delivered in hologram form to the Clone army, while this time his appearance looks to be in-person, indicating a larger role for the Empire leader this time around.

Among the most exciting characters to be coming back for The Bad Batch is Commander Cody. The Clone Wars veteran will be making his first appearance after Order 66, following which Cody remained loyal to his government by becoming a Stormtrooper. The trailer appears to show Cody and Crosshair together, with both believed to be serving the Empire at this time.

Captain Rex also appears to be returning for the second season, now free of the Empire's control after Ahsoka removed his inhibitor chip in The Clone Wars' finale. When Rex showed up last season, he warned the Bad Batch about their inhibitor chips, perhaps he will now endeavor to free his friend and Clone Wars companion Cody.

As the Rebellion begins to emerge around the time The Bad Batch is taking place, it only seems like a matter of time before Clone Force 99 crosses paths with the alliance, possibly helping them in their fight against the Empire.

Only time will tell what direction The Bad Batch will take in Season 2, but if the first season is any indication, there are plenty more surprises on the horizon when the show returns to Disney+ this fall.