Star Wars Teases Captain Rex's Whereabouts In Latest Episode of The Bad Batch

Warning - This article contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

What a week to be a Star Wars fan!

Following the release of the debut episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Lucasfilm's newest Star Wars animated series, on May the 4th, Episode 2 has now dropped on Disney+ where Clone Force 99 reunites with a familiar character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars series.

The episode titled "Cut and Run" takes place on the planet of Saleucami where Cut Lawquane, a former deserter clone from Season 2 of The Clone Wars, is looking to escape from with his family.

But Cut wasn't the only character from The Clone Wars to receive attention in the new episode.

THE BAD BATCH TEASES CAPTAIN REX'S WHEREABOUTS

Star Wars

Captain Rex was one of the main characters of The Clone Wars and one of the most popular amongst fans.

While the Star Wars faithful know he appears in Star Wars Rebels, the last audiences saw of the clone he had escaped with Ahsoka Tano in The Clone Wars devastating finale.

But in the latest episode of The Bad Batch, Cut Lawquane tells Clone Force 99 that Captain Rex had "passed through yesterday."

While Cut didn't ask where Rex was headed next, this information indicates that the trooper isn't far and probably not living out his retirement on Seelos just yet.

CAPTAIN REX TO APPEAR IN THE BAD BATCH?

Even before this episode, it seemed likely that Rex would cameo at some point in The Bad Batch.

Like the remaining members of Clone Force 99, the inhibitor chip is no longer a problem for Rex, and he's likely on a similar journey as the Bad Batch crew. They also share a history, particularly Echo and Rex.

Plus, the mere fact Rex and his whereabouts were even brought up in this episode implies that viewers may see the clone trooper sooner than later.

And if so, the question is whether fans might also see the return of Ahsoka Tano?

New episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiere every Friday on Disney+.